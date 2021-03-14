How ‘Coming 2 America’ Hairstyles Celebrate a Modern Zamunda

Carla Farmer and Stacey Morris, heads of the hairstyling department for the beloved 1988 film sequel, share their inspiration for styling fan favorites and new characters.



Over three decades ago, Eddie Murphy and Arsenio Hall starred in the iconic comedy Coming to America, offering many lines, scenes and styles that are remembered and often cited today.

In the following Coming 2 America, Murphys Prince Akeem and Halls Semmi along with many other beloved characters are enjoying life in Zamunda’s realm. But when Akeem learns that his long lost son Javelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler) might be the only option to make peace with neighboring country Nextdoria, a quick trip back to Queens is in order.

The sequel contains plenty of new jokes and memorable performances, as well as developments on the 1988 film Akeem Has Three Daughters for example and Lisa (Shari Headley) went from McDowell to Zamundan royalty. With such a change comes a new take on Prince Akeem’s homeland and his royal style. Hollywood journalist spoke with Carla Farmer and Stacey Morris, heads of the styling department for the sequel, about their inspiration for styling fan favorites and new characters in the current Zamunda.

For Farmer, who boasts of being a huge fan of the cult classic herself, her goal was to introduce “the next generation” of Zamunda while making sure people would be captivated by the “hair story” of Zamunda. each character. In the midst of his research which spanned over a year, Farmer quickly became a fan and drew inspiration from the Afro-centric and Afro-punk movements.

Zamunda’s three princesses Meeka (KiKi Layne), Omma (Bella Murphy) and Tinashe (Akiley Love) each wear a variety of styles, including ombre faux locs, puffs, Bantu knots, and plenty of ornate braids to highlight their royal status and the wealth of Zamunda as a whole. As for Princess Nextdorias Bopoto (Teyana Taylor), she works braids with purple and yellow ribbons as well as a spectacular afro, highlighting a sharper look influenced by urban culture.

“We played with the idea that this new generation is more connected to their roots and culture than the generation before them, which was more influenced by European culture,” says Farmer. “Similar to here in America, where the younger generation is more drawn to natural hairstyles.” The films hair department co-director notes that although braids appear throughout the film, one of his goals was to show off the versatility of “beautiful black people,” adding, “I didn’t want to give audiences what he expects, especially being Zamunda. “

While updating the looks of Prince Akeem and his friend / personal assistant Semmi as well as Akeems’ wife Lisa, Farmer and Morris looked at their royal status as well as aspects of their style that would remain decades later. .

Prince Akeem’s mini afro, seen when he roamed Queens in search of his bride-to-be, has been updated with a low cut with a crisp range. The Semmis flat top kept its height but Morris opted to round off the cut and bring texture to her hair for a modern style. As for Queen Lisa, Farmer admits that she wanted to present her character differently than what we see on screen because “she was in Zamunda for a while and influenced by her.” However, director Craig Brewer suggested audiences would like to see a classic Lisa. So, Farmer kept her signature softer, brushed curls that were adorned and cascaded over gorgeous crowns.

Morris shares one of his favorite characters was Nextdorias General Izzi, played by Wesley Snipes. For all of the characters in Nextdorias, from the general to his daughter Bopoto and son Idi, Morris says their look was more avant-garde and influenced by urban culture. With General Izzi in particular, Morris says she created a design inspired by the Amasunzu style seen on single men and women in Rwanda. Plus, when she saw the Snipes wardrobe designed by Ruth E. Carter, she said, “I knew I was on the right track.”

To make all of these looks come together as vividly as they do, Farmer and Morris credit the abundance of resources that Atlanta has to offer, since the filming took place on the soundstage of Tyler Perry Studio.

“I think we would agree that our biggest asset to the hairdressing team was the beauty products they have in Atlanta. We were like kids in a candy store, ”Morris says.

When asked what each of them appreciated the most about their Coming 2 Americatrip, Farmer shared his pride in creating “a love story for culture” and his satisfaction at seeing people copying looks from the film already on social media.

“I wanted to do this for the culture. I think with all of our films that Stacey and I have worked on. Dolemite is my name, Sylvie’s love, Coming 2 America, among other things, we have a reputation for black excellence and the way we want people to see us, ”says Farmer.

Morris agrees, adding that Zamunda may be fictional, celebrating dark hair in Coming 2 America helps “normalize our hair textures and the perception of how we have been seen, our imagery in movies.” I think we got there. I saw them, literally.