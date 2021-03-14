Kourtney Kardashian sizzles in a revealing gold bikini as her boyfriend Travis Barker leaves a naughty comment on a sexy pic





KOURTNEY Kardashian showed off her curvy figure in a tiny gold string bikini on Saturday. The keeping up with the Kardashians The star, 41, posted a trio of photos of herself in the revealing swimsuit, drawing the attention of her new boyfriend Travis Barker. 7 Kourtney Kardashian stunned in golden bikini on Saturday Kourtney shared the gallery on Instagram, basking in the sun by the pool and falling for the camera. In the first photo, the mother-of-three sat in a lounge chair, leaning back slightly, with her long black hair wet and loose to the side. She wore the straps of her glittering gold bikini bottom higher on her hips, flaunting her slim waist and hourglass figure. In the next two shots, Kourtney stretched out on the chair, arched her back slightly on the cushions, and looked away from the camera, toward her pool. The reality TV star captioned the post: my happy place 7 The 41-year-old showed off her famous curves while lounging by the pool 7 Kourtney said she was in her ‘happy place’ Her boy friend Travis left an affectionate comment, as he sent her a heart-eyed emoji, which she responded with a blush. The KUWTK star officially announced his new relationship with Blink-182 drummer, 45, on Valentine’s Day. A source told People last week that Kourtney was “really happy” with the rocker and appreciated his “maturity”. The source said on the outing, “Kourtney and Travis have a long, long history and years of friendship. They’ve felt like family for years, and she’s very close to Alabama, which is just a rock. cool star. “ 7 Keeping Up With the Kardashians star’s boyfriend Travis Barker left her a flirty comment Credit: Getty Images – Getty 7 The new couple went official on Instagram last month Credit: Instagram The insider continued, “Travis is a super sweet guy and women love him, but he’s not a gamer. He’s really, really sweet, cool and is an adult. “Kourtney is now at a point in her life where she is ready for a relationship with a more mature man. His sisters adore him. Kourtney, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, recently raised the possibility of having another baby during an interview withSarah hylandon Ellen Tube’s new show, Lady Parts. She revealed she froze her eggs a few years ago, after being convinced to do it by her sister Khloe and others around her. 7 Kourtney, who shares three children with ex Scott Disick, recently revealed she froze her eggs Credit: Instagram 7 She admitted that she wasn’t sure if she wanted more children, but she didn’t want to worry about her future plans. Credit: kourtneykardash / Instagram “‘I don’t even know if I want to have another child or if it’s like in the future or whatever,” Kourt explained, “so I just think doing that and having control over my body, it got me. just given peace of mind. “ Khloe shared that she too had decided to freeze her eggs, confessing that she was not sure whether to have another child after her daughter True, 2, and the decision helped her relax in the face of the worry about his future plans. The 36-year-old returned with her baby daddy Tristan thompson last year, after the two broke up over her cheating scandal. They would have talked about marriage and having more children in recent months, and Khloe revealed that they are “stronger” now. Live Blog PIER-LESS Piers Morgan breaks silence on GMB comeback as 200,000 sign petition to support him Exclusive PAIN IN THE ICE I hurt, scratched and bruised from Dancing On Ice, says Faye Brookes Exclusive CHANNEL HOP ITV bosses poach Victoria Derbyshire to replace Piers Morgan on GMB COME BACK FOR MORE? Piers Morgan to ‘stay at ITV’ despite stepping down as GMB presenter ‘fireworks’ Sophie from Gogglebox says Piers Morgan got her ‘a ** e’ given on GMB REPLY Piers Morgan says he lost his job at GMB for ‘disliking Meghan’ in furious rant To celebrate Tristan’s 30th birthday on Saturday, she wrote him a sweet tribute to Instagram, saying: “The ones who are meant to be are the ones who go through anything designed to tear them apart and they came out even stronger than they were not previously. “Thanks for showing me everything you said you would do.” For the father that you are. For the best friend I have in you. “I’m grateful that there is absolutely nothing I can do with you and that looks like everything.” I hope you know today and everyday how much you are loved by me and so many others. Kourtney Kardashian, 41, reveals she froze her eggs at 39 in case she wanted more kids as Travis Barker romance heats up







