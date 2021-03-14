The box office is back and Bollywood has a lot to offer





Cinephiles will be spoiled for choice in 2021 as the release of several films could collide on Friday. With the vaccination underway and theaters opening at full capacity, Bollywood filmmakers are back where they belong in the cinema. Roohi, a horror comedy starring Janhvi Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao, hit theaters on March 11. At least four more Bollywood releases are expected in March, including Mumbai Saga, Saina and Haathi Mere Saathi. Film business analyst Taran Adharsh says Roohi earned 3.06 crore on day one of its release. The profits show that people are keen to return to the cinematic experience in theaters, he says. National multiplex chains alone contributed 1.89 crore to box office collections on day one. About 1.17 crore came from ticket sales in Tier 2 cities. Master, starring Tamil actor Vijay, released on January 13, was among the first films to hit theaters in 2021. The film is said to have collected 1 crore at the box office on the first day of its release. Master not only broke the chains, but also encouraged other studios to plan their releases, says Rajender Singh Jyala, director of programming at INOX Leisure. Industry watchers say it's the regional language films that have kept theaters afloat in recent months. The Bengali films released during Durga Puja and the South Indian film releases around Pongal provided content to a hungry audience. Gautam Dutta, CEO of PVR, says the South Indian market has driven the renaissance of cinemas. The release of great films like Sooryavanshi, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Thalaivi, and Chehre in April and movies like Roohi in March will lead Bollywood to rebirth. Mumbai, the hub of Bollywood films, is still 50% occupied, he says. Adarsh ​​points out that not all simple screens have reopened yet. Some multiplexes, too, are not yet 100% operational. Carnival Cinemas has reopened around 60% of its theaters and hopes to be fully operational by mid-March. Cinephiles will be spoiled for choice in 2021, as the release of several films could collide on Friday. This could potentially reduce the box office collection to just one movie as audiences would be forced to choose between movies, analysts said. We're asking producers to stagger releases so that the films don't feed into each other, says Kunal Sawhney, senior vice president of Carnival Cinemas. The other obstacle with a wave of releases while occupancy rates are still low, is a short theatrical window, that is to say a short time between the theatrical release of a film and its digital release. Industry insiders say film producers who have been waiting to hit screens since last year are negotiating for shorter movie windows. Master, for example, premiered OTT on January 29, only about two weeks after its release.







