Breonna Taylor: Protesters gather in Los Angeles to demand justice on the first anniversary of her death





HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) – Dozens of people marched on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood on Saturday to mark the first anniversary of Breonna Taylor’s death at the hands of police in Louisville, Kentucky. Organizers say the goal is to make sure the world is safe for everyone, and not to worry that “we won’t go home, into the hands of people we pay to protect us and serve us. “ Meanwhile, Taylor’s family continued their call for justice as hundreds of protesters gathered in downtown Louisville on Saturday. “All eyes are on Louisville, Kentucky today, so let’s show America what the community looks like,” said Taylor’s aunt Bianca Austin, who wore her niece’s EMS jacket. . RELATED: 1 Year Later, Breonna Taylor’s Mother, Defenders Still Calling To Account For The Police Who Killed Her Austin spoke from a stage set up in Jefferson Square Park, which became an impromptu hub for protesters during months of protests last summer. Flanked by two hand-painted murals of Taylor, activists have repeated calls to indict the officers who killed the black woman during a raid on her apartment. The crowd shouted Taylor’s name and “No justice, no peace” as they gathered near an outdoor memorial which includes a mural, posters, artwork and other memorabilia honoring Taylor’s life. Some organizers distributed food during the speeches. Taylor’s front door was violated by Louisville officers as part of a drug raid in the early morning hours of March 13, 2020. Her boyfriend fired his gun once, later claiming that he feared that an intruder would enter the apartment. One officer was shot, and he and two other officers fired 32 shots into the apartment, hitting Taylor five times. Taylor’s death first flew under the media radar, as the COVID-19 crisis shut down the company, but the death of George Floyd in Minnesota and the publication of a scary 911 call from Taylor’s boyfriend at the end of May sparked interest in the case. A grand jury indicted an officer with gratuitous endangerment in September for shooting at a neighbor’s apartment, but no officer has been charged in connection with Taylor’s death. Police had an arrest warrant but said they knocked and announced his presence before entering Taylor’s apartment, a claim disputed by some witnesses. No drugs were found in Taylor’s apartment. An ongoing federal investigation could be large-scale and is seen by many as the last chance for justice for Taylor’s death. The anniversary of Taylor’s death comes as the trial begins in Minneapolis for Derek Chauvin, one of four officers charged with George Floyd’s death. The deaths of Taylor and Floyd last year helped fuel protests nationwide. Their names are now both part of the rallying cry for social justice. The Associated Press contributed to this report.

