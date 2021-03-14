John Gillispie: “Cobra Kai” evokes nostalgia for the 80s | Features / Entertainment

Movies & More reviewer John Gillispie shares his thoughts on Cobra Kai’s first two seasons, which are available on DVD.
As a 1980s fan, I found the first two seasons of Cobra Kai both entertaining and surprising as I did not consider myself to be more than a casual fan of the Karate Kid movies.
As Daniel LaRusso, the main character of the original Karate Kid, Ralph Macchio plays the former karate champion who is now a successful luxury car dealership. Daniels Nemesis from his teenage karate days is Johnny Lawrence (played by William Zabka), and the first episodes of Season 1 focus on how Johnny struggles in his day to day life and is still resentful of losing. facing Daniel in a great karate. championship all those years ago. Of course, Johnny has to deal with seeing auto ads and billboards from Daniels to promote his successful business.
After seeing a teenager who lives in his building being bullied, Johnny restarts the Cobra Kai karate dojo which made him a champion. Daniel doesn’t like to see Cobra Kai being revived and tries to throw roadblocks Johnnys style. Daniel also ends up mentoring Johnnys estranged son unaware that the two are related.
This series is completed by interesting characters who become Johnny and Daniel’s karate students. Many students gain self-esteem, but since part of Cobra Kai’s philosophy is not to show mercy towards others, some of the students who have been bullied become the bullies themselves. (Parents will need to decide if the language, violence, and actions of some of the teens in this series are suitable for their children.)
Johnny begins to see that some of his instructions hurt his students and tries to find a way to correct the situation. And that’s one of the good things about Cobra Kai because it shows how certain characters are trying to make positive changes in their behaviors and their lives.
This series successfully incorporates music from the 1980s and scenes from the original Karate Kid movies for those looking for a bit of nostalgia.
John Gillispie is the director of public relations for the Huntington Museum of Art.
