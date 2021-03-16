It is well known that Bollywood star Aamir Khan has been working on a project called Laal Singh Chaddha for a few years. Aamir’s manager, Advait Chandan, is directing this film under Aamir’s production.

Now the latest news is that Aamir Khan will soon distance himself from all social media platforms and focus on filming Laal Singh Chaddha. Laal Singh Chaddha is an official remake of Hollywood star Tom Hanks’ Oscar-winning film Forest Gump.

With Kareena Kapoor Khan in the lead female role, Laal Singh Chaddha is aiming for a Christmas 2021 release.

Articles that may interest you:

A d: Teluguruchi – Learn .. Cook .. Enjoy the tasty food