Cobra actor Kai Ralph Macchio is ready for the Capitals-Islanders. Are you? – NBC4 Washington





Ralph Macchio is ready for the Caps-Islanders showdown. Are you? originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington Ralph Macchio, known for his role as Daniel LaRusso in the Karate kid movies and the Cobra Kai spin-off, is a huge fan of the New York Islanders. So tall, in fact, that he was at the forefront of the Islanders’ legendary run in the 1980s when they won four straight Stanley Cups. Daniel-san is also a curious spectator of what the Capitals have been up to lately, given their overall success. So with the Islanders sitting atop the NHL’s Eastern Division – the same group the Washington Capitals are second in – suffice it to say that he’ll be watching when Washington takes on the Islands this Tuesday in Capital One Arena at 7 p.m. . [Islanders legend Mike] I was there for his 50 goals in 50 games. It’s a moment I’ll never forget, besides being there for the first Stanley Cup and all four in a row, Macchio said in an interview with the Capitals live preview crew. I don’t know with the way the league is designed so well ever to see that again. Indeed, no other franchise has pulled that tally together since the Islanders did it from 1980 to 1983. Now the Islanders are making noise again and are ready to face another power in the East. My teams on the rise, the Capitals are on the rise. I mean, there is some good hockey ahead of us, and we have Barry Trotz behind the bench for us now, he kind of had a solid tenure in Washington, Macchio said. Barry Trotz won the Stanley Cup as the Capitals’ head coach in 2018 and now leads the Islanders to one of hockey’s top records. With the Washington 6-0 defeating the Buffalo Sabers on Monday night, the Caps have now won nine of their last 10 games. In the Empire State, the Islanders have won nine in a row. Tuesday night’s game is expected to have fireworks, and Macchio totally agrees. Im rooted for a great game, Im rooted for own two points and hope they belong to the Islanders. Usually in these cases I say, well, how about a tie so everyone has a point? But it’s too close, we can’t afford it, the actor said. I know one thing: these teams always put a hundred percent in there and have some really entertaining hockey games, and I just hope it’s a great, clean game, and obviously everyone comes out and has their best day. . It’s the kind of positive, dynamic attitude that made America fall in love with Macchio in 1984, when Daniel-san hit the big screen. Still, Caps fans are hopeful that Macchio and the Islanders come away disappointed with a win in Washington on Tuesday. The Islanders and Capitals are the two best teams in the East, and in fact two of the hottest teams in the NHL. Its anybodys guess who walks away with a W on Tuesday, says Ralph Macchio. I always mention – on many other major sports that every day any game is a game for anyone [in hockey], Macchio said.







