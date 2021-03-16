Entertainment
The “Walking Dead” trial would now be “particularly risky”, says AMC
Spend five weeks talking about money from a post-apocalyptic TV show during the COVID-19 pandemic? It would be the “worst case test imaginable,” AMC told a judge.
After more than seven years, AMC is finally set to face Frank Darabont and the Creative Artists Agency for a profit share in cable television. The walking dead. But not so fast! Weeks before the end of a jury trial on April 21, AMC tells a judge that it might not be the best idea in the world to bring dozens of people together for more than five weeks. pandemic only to discuss a post-apocalyptic (fictitious) world.
Yes, COVID-19 cases have thankfully declined after hitting the flat, and President Joe Biden promises vaccines will be available to all American adults by the end of May. But in a new motion, AMC paints a chilling picture of why it’s better to wait for now for the $ 280 million case that examines whether enough revenue has been earmarked for a show that affiliates of the same company. authorize and expose.
Referring to a legal team of 22 defendants, a contingent of likely similar sized plaintiffs, and witnesses from Hollywood, AMC’s motion states that after the trip, these people “will then have to live in hotels for a while. weeks, with strangers from across the country and around the world who may inadvertently bring with them other deadly variants of the virus. Some of the defendants’ core testing team have serious health and health issues which would make this exposure particularly risky. “
As New York City is set to resume live trials shortly, AMC continues, “This is not a three-day criminal trial pursued by a local attorney; it is a sprawling and complex case.”
“Put simply, this is the worst ‘test case’ imaginable for a trial in this courthouse right now,” write AMC attorneys at Gibson Dunn, who go so far as to submit an affidavit of Dr Stephen Ostroff, the former assistant. director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases at CDC. “There are enormous risks in continuing this trial before the vaccinations are finished, and there is no compensatory urgency.” This Court should not force the parties and their counsel only jurors to choose between adjudicating this case zealously and risking their own loved ones and the general public. “
The fact that AMC is bringing a motion to set aside the trial date is notable and potentially tactical.
Last week the parties held a pre-trial conference where going ahead or not was the main point of discussion. According to Law360, the plaintiffs reacted quite strongly to the alarmist language of AMC lawyer Orin Snyder.
“Judge, I have been really patient,” said Jerry Bernstein, counsel for the plaintiffs. “I know Mr. Snyder thinks he is an epidemiologist. We are not scientists!”
“Mr. Bernstein, you smile and laugh. People are dying!” Snyder said.
At that point, New York State Supreme Court Judge Joel M. Cohen interrupted them and berated them for their “ridicule.”
The judge has asked them to continue preparing for the trial, but AMC is not waiting. Instead, it has a motion (see below) and one that argues that this tribunal cannot empower a constitutionally representative jury for a five-week trial in the midst of a pandemic. New York is pretty liberal when it comes to interlocutory appeals (read: pre-trial), so it’s possible the CMA may be able to force a delay, regardless of Judge Cohen’s rule.
And so, a case that has been going on for seven years may simply be delayed for a while. Keep in mind that New York’s court system is overloaded with litigation and there is a slew of other cases that need to be tried given the lack of jury trials this year.
According to Dale Kinsella, an attorney for Darabont and the CAA, “the AMC’s petition grossly and unfairly distorts the complainants’ concerns about the very real risks posed by COVID-19. We trust the judge and the New York justice system to help ensure the safety of everyone involved. ”
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]