The “Walking Dead” trial would now be “particularly risky”, says AMC

Spend five weeks talking about money from a post-apocalyptic TV show during the COVID-19 pandemic? It would be the “worst case test imaginable,” AMC told a judge.

After more than seven years, AMC is finally set to face Frank Darabont and the Creative Artists Agency for a profit share in cable television. The walking dead. But not so fast! Weeks before the end of a jury trial on April 21, AMC tells a judge that it might not be the best idea in the world to bring dozens of people together for more than five weeks. pandemic only to discuss a post-apocalyptic (fictitious) world.

Yes, COVID-19 cases have thankfully declined after hitting the flat, and President Joe Biden promises vaccines will be available to all American adults by the end of May. But in a new motion, AMC paints a chilling picture of why it’s better to wait for now for the $ 280 million case that examines whether enough revenue has been earmarked for a show that affiliates of the same company. authorize and expose.

Referring to a legal team of 22 defendants, a contingent of likely similar sized plaintiffs, and witnesses from Hollywood, AMC’s motion states that after the trip, these people “will then have to live in hotels for a while. weeks, with strangers from across the country and around the world who may inadvertently bring with them other deadly variants of the virus. Some of the defendants’ core testing team have serious health and health issues which would make this exposure particularly risky. “

As New York City is set to resume live trials shortly, AMC continues, “This is not a three-day criminal trial pursued by a local attorney; it is a sprawling and complex case.”

“Put simply, this is the worst ‘test case’ imaginable for a trial in this courthouse right now,” write AMC attorneys at Gibson Dunn, who go so far as to submit an affidavit of Dr Stephen Ostroff, the former assistant. director of the National Center for Infectious Diseases at CDC. “There are enormous risks in continuing this trial before the vaccinations are finished, and there is no compensatory urgency.” This Court should not force the parties and their counsel only jurors to choose between adjudicating this case zealously and risking their own loved ones and the general public. “

The fact that AMC is bringing a motion to set aside the trial date is notable and potentially tactical.

Last week the parties held a pre-trial conference where going ahead or not was the main point of discussion. According to Law360, the plaintiffs reacted quite strongly to the alarmist language of AMC lawyer Orin Snyder.

“Judge, I have been really patient,” said Jerry Bernstein, counsel for the plaintiffs. “I know Mr. Snyder thinks he is an epidemiologist. We are not scientists!”

“Mr. Bernstein, you smile and laugh. People are dying!” Snyder said.

At that point, New York State Supreme Court Judge Joel M. Cohen interrupted them and berated them for their “ridicule.”

The judge has asked them to continue preparing for the trial, but AMC is not waiting. Instead, it has a motion (see below) and one that argues that this tribunal cannot empower a constitutionally representative jury for a five-week trial in the midst of a pandemic. New York is pretty liberal when it comes to interlocutory appeals (read: pre-trial), so it’s possible the CMA may be able to force a delay, regardless of Judge Cohen’s rule.

And so, a case that has been going on for seven years may simply be delayed for a while. Keep in mind that New York’s court system is overloaded with litigation and there is a slew of other cases that need to be tried given the lack of jury trials this year.

According to Dale Kinsella, an attorney for Darabont and the CAA, “the AMC’s petition grossly and unfairly distorts the complainants’ concerns about the very real risks posed by COVID-19. We trust the judge and the New York justice system to help ensure the safety of everyone involved. ”