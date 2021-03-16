WandaVision director talks about Darkhold’s agents of SHIELD Connection





WandaVision director Matt Shakman comments on the discrepancies between his Darkhold shows and those of Marvels Agents of SHIELD.

WandaVisiondirector, Matt Shakman, comments on the gaps between his Darkhold shows and that ofThe Wonders of Agents of SHIELD.WandaVisionconcluded its 9-episode streak last week featuring Wanda Maximoff / Scarlet Witch and Agatha Harkness’s Magical Showdown. While explaining to Wanda the nature of the prophesied Scarlet Witch, Agatha reads in her grimoire, the infamous Darkhold, AKA, The Book of the Damned. As well as being rooted in the comic book lore, the book has also appeared in the Hulu series,Marvels RunawaysandAgents of SHIELD. Many fans have noticedWandaVisions Darkhold is nothing like that ofAgents of SHIELD; suggesting that the popular TV show (which ended last year) isn’t canon in the bigger Marvel Cinematic Universe. As the Darkhold looks the same in bothRunawaysandAgents of SHIELD, Marvel could have used a similar design inWandaVisionbut, for some reason, decided not to. Initially, TV shows like Agents of SHIELD andAgent Carterwere firmly placed in the MCU barrel. However, over time the links became scarce.WandaVisionThe new Darkhold seems to alienate these shows even more. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: WandaVision Just Made Every Marvel TV Show Redundant In our interview with Shakman, he spoke about the connection between Darkholds andAgents of SHIELD. If there is a connection, it is vague. Although it’s the same book, WandaVisionThe creators of s did not look to previous representations to design theirs: “Yes, we designed it again,” Shakman said. “We didn’t look at the other Darkholds that were designed. This is part of the Marvel Universe though, so I imagine it’s the same book. . I don’t know exactly how it was used on those other shows, because I wasn’t a regular viewer, but Darkhold has a comic book origin. His mythology will continue to develop. “ In the comics, Darkholds author (essentially) Chthon the Chaos God chooses Wanda to wield chaos magic, and every time she uses her power, she damages the fabric of reality. InWandaVisionPost-credits scene from s, Wanda has the Darkhold and uses it to better understand her powers. In almost every portrayal of Darkhold, it’s an object of black magic that tends to corrupt the minds of anyone who reads it. Elizabeth Olsen is confirmed to play a major role inDoctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness, so it makes sense to assume that the shell provides the eponymous madness. Not only does this jive with Agathas’ reaction to Wanda unleashing the power of the Scarlet Witch, but perhaps Chthon will become the next opponent of the Supreme Sorcerer. Unlike Steven Strange, Wanda never learned that warnings come after spells. WhileWandaVisions Darkhold does not look exactly like the one inAgents of SHIELDit should nonetheless be a source of conflict. Marvel has a habit of incorporating elements from both comics and TV projects without ever definitely declaring anything canon. This isn’t the first time that an inclusion of props has caused inconsistencies in the continuity (remember the fake Infinity Gauntlet in the Odins Vault?).WandaVisionmay not have consideredAgents of SHIELD Darkhold, but the canonical story may be revised in future releases. More: New MCU Timeline Shatters Agents of SHIELD Falcon & Winter Soldier will keep MCU promise that WandaVision couldn’t

About the Author Josh Plainse

(186 articles published)

Josh Plainse is an author, journalist, avid reader, film and television fanatic based in Wisconsin. After earning a BA in English from the University of Wisconsin Oshkosh, he embarked on a career as a freelance writer, providing content for a number of different websites including Bookstr.com, Mandatory.com and Comingsoon. .net. Josh works for Screen Rant covering the latest in entertainment news while pursuing the endless dream of becoming an established novelist and screenwriter. Josh would credit characters like Goku, Han Solo, Simba, and Maximus Decimus Meridius not only for teaching him to be a man, but also for instilling an affinity for storytelling in him. It is this relentless obsession that drove him to seek out opportunities that inform, entertain and inspire others. Beyond that, he occasionally enjoys Spotted Cow (kudos to New Glarus Brewing Company), doing push-ups, and wearing denim jackets on Tatooine. Contact Josh directly: plainse (at) gmail (dot) com. More from Josh Plainse







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos