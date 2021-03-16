Theater community meets for pop-up show in Times Square exactly one year after Broadway goes dark due to pandemic | Entertainment

Exactly one year After Broadway turned dark due to the pandemic, members of the theater community gathered for a live pop-up show in Times Square.
“We Will Be Back,” which took place on Friday, was intended to support the arts and shine a spotlight on the millions of people who work in the Broadway industry.
“We contribute $ 19 billion to the economy of New York State alone, and we have not received any funding,” Holly-Anne Devlin, director and producer of “We Will Be Back,” told CNN. “It’s really to show people that we’re here and that we need support, and that we have love for our city.”
The 41 Broadway theaters have been closed since March 12, 2020. While Broadway has gone dark before, as after the September 11 terrorist attacks or due to strikes, the suspension of shows due to the Covid-19 pandemic has been the longest disruption in its history, costing countless jobs and millions of dollars.
With the help of sponsors including Broadway Cares / Equity Fights AIDS, Kaleidoscope Entertainment, NYCNext and the Times Square Alliance, Devlin said she and executive producer Blake Ross raised $ 32,500, which was used to pay artistic workers. who contributed to the event, including the artists. , musicians, domestic workers and costume industry coalition workers.
The money raised also helped pay for pre-production preparations, including studio time to pre-record the music, design work for the billboards in Times Square, and the purchase of PPE for all artists, said Devlin.
Various donations also brought the production to life. For example, Devlin said American fashion designer Christian Siriano donated 125 custom-made masks designed specifically for the pop-up show.
Devlin said she spent seven to eight weeks preparing for production, and artists have about one to two weeks to prepare.
The event featured four musical numbers and appearances by many Broadway stars, including Andr De Shields, Chita Rivera, BD Wong and Matthew Broderick.
“We are facing this hidden virus, and being able to sing out loud and see again the joy it brings to people after so long … this sort of reunion and this celebration of what’s to come is something that I’ll be with the rest of my life, ”Tony Award nominee Charl Brown, who sang the opening number of Friday’s performance, told CNN.
Brown said the location of the performance was also important, calling Times Square “the place of dreams, the place where all the young children who dream of being on Broadway think.”
“New York will be a safe place to come back and enjoy the arts and entertainment very soon,” Brown said. “And we can’t do it without people coming here to see us.”
Broadway probably won’t reopen theaters for several months, Devlin said. However, the artists plan to continue these pop-up shows to remind audiences that the end is near and that they will be back soon.
CNN’s Alicia Lee contributed to the report.
