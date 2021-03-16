Connect with us

Entertainment

Riz Ahmed, first Muslim nominated for the Oscar for best actor

Avatar

Published

1 day ago

on

By


LOS ANGELES (RNS) – Riz Ahmed made Oscar history as the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Ahmed’s appointment comes in turn in “Sound of Metal” as a drummer in a heavy-metal duo struggling with increased hearing loss.

The film won five other 93rd Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci.

RELATED: Three Muslim actors make Golden Globe history

The 38-year-old actor is no stranger to the awards red carpet. He won the award for Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2017 Prime Time Emmy Awards for his performance in the popular HBO series, “The Night Of”. Over the past five years, Ahmed has won a number of Emmy, Screen Actors Guild Awards and British Independent Film Awards nominations.

Ahmed has also been nominated for two previous Golden Globe Awards, including this year for his performance in “Sound of Metal”. Ahmed was one of three Muslims nominated for dramatic performances at the Golden Globes this year. The Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, for which Ahmed was nominated, was presented posthumously to Chadwick Boseman for “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Riz Ahmed in a scene from

Riz Ahmed in a scene from “Sound of Metal”. Photo courtesy of Amazon Studios

Prior to Ahmed’s nomination, a handful of Muslims had won Best Supporting Actor nominations. Mahershala Ali has won two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor, first in 2017 for “Moonlight” and again in 2019 for “Green Book”. The first Muslim to be nominated for an Oscar for his theatrical performance was Omar Sharif in the film “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962.

RELATED: MPAC Hollywood Awards will feature ‘The Mauritanian’

Away from the bright lights of Hollywood, the Pakistani-British actor and native of London is active in raising funds and awareness for a number of causes, including the persecuted Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar and Syrian refugees. Ahmed’s critically acclaimed music includes the song “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done),” which won an MTV Video Music Award in 2016.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos



picture credit

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: