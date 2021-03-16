Riz Ahmed, first Muslim nominated for the Oscar for best actor

LOS ANGELES (RNS) – Riz Ahmed made Oscar history as the first Muslim to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Ahmed’s appointment comes in turn in “Sound of Metal” as a drummer in a heavy-metal duo struggling with increased hearing loss.

The film won five other 93rd Oscar nominations, including Best Picture and Best Supporting Actor for Paul Raci.

The 38-year-old actor is no stranger to the awards red carpet. He won the award for Best Leading Actor in a Limited Series or Movie at the 2017 Prime Time Emmy Awards for his performance in the popular HBO series, “The Night Of”. Over the past five years, Ahmed has won a number of Emmy, Screen Actors Guild Awards and British Independent Film Awards nominations.

Ahmed has also been nominated for two previous Golden Globe Awards, including this year for his performance in “Sound of Metal”. Ahmed was one of three Muslims nominated for dramatic performances at the Golden Globes this year. The Golden Globe Award for Best Actor, for which Ahmed was nominated, was presented posthumously to Chadwick Boseman for “My Rainey’s Black Bottom”.

Prior to Ahmed’s nomination, a handful of Muslims had won Best Supporting Actor nominations. Mahershala Ali has won two Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor, first in 2017 for “Moonlight” and again in 2019 for “Green Book”. The first Muslim to be nominated for an Oscar for his theatrical performance was Omar Sharif in the film “Lawrence of Arabia” in 1962.

Away from the bright lights of Hollywood, the Pakistani-British actor and native of London is active in raising funds and awareness for a number of causes, including the persecuted Rohingya Muslim community in Myanmar and Syrian refugees. Ahmed’s critically acclaimed music includes the song “Immigrants (We Get the Job Done),” which won an MTV Video Music Award in 2016.