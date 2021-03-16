‘Bachelorette’ stars revealed in ‘Bachelor’ finale

Amid the ongoing controversy, The single person the franchise commits not to one but two seasons of The bachelorette.

The long-running reality TV dating franchise is doubling down on its female-led series for what will be the 17th and 18th seasons. The 17th cycle of The bachelorette will star Katie Thurston and air this summer. Season 18, which premieres in the fall, will feature Michelle Young.

Thurston and Young were taken out of the current season of The single person and were officially announced on the highly anticipated Monday License: after the final rose special final, where Young was revealed to be a runner-up to problematic contestant Rachael Kirkconnell in the competition for the historic rose final Bachelor star Matt James.

“We are the Bachelorettes!” Young and Thurston said of their double reveal and individual seasons in a cameo appearance Monday night. “I was a little nervous, but once I found out it was two different seasons I was there for it. Glad to have someone to bond and share notes as I go. as you go, ”Young said. Thurston added that she was ready to find love: “I’ve seen it work before. Why isn’t it working for me?”

Seasonal production of Thurston is already underway without the franchise’s beleaguered face Chris Harrison as Hollywood journalist reported. On Friday night, ABC and producers Warner Horizon took a break from Harrison’s The bachelorette official when they announced that the old Bachelorette Stars Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe are said to take over as host for what viewers now know is Thurston’s season.

“We support Chrisin in the work he is committed to doing. In his absence, former Bachelorettes Tayshia Adams and Kaitlyn Bristowe will be supporting the new Bachelorette until next season,” the joint statement read, which did not name the duo as “co-hosts.” Multiple sources recounted THR that Adams and Bristowe will take on a behind-the-scenes mentoring role, as a formal decision regarding Harrison’s future as a host has yet to be made. (In addition to appearing in Monday’s pre-recorded finale, Harrison’s voice was also heard teasing the post-show.)

The bacheloretteis traditionally broadcast in the spring, after The single person season. However, the ongoing pandemic has affected and shifted Hollywood-wide productions, and 2021 will mark the first calendar year to air both.Bachelorette seasons. (There is no official word yet on the summer showBachelor in Paradise or the “seniors” spin-off project, which launched casting calls during The single person season.)

The 2020 cycle of The bachelorette, which aired in the fall due to the pandemic, was new in that the season was split between original star Clare Crawley and Adams, who took over from Crawley midway as frontman. Only one other year featured two Bachelorettes in one season by Bristowe’s design in 2015 (contestants voted between Bristowe and Britt Nilsson and by the second episode, Bristowe was named as the star). The upcoming season will follow the set plan. by the seasons of bubbles. from 2020Bacheloretteand 2021Bachelorcycles, which each filmed safely and without any COVID incidents.

Before moving forward with another season, there had been growing calls for the franchise to address its issues of race and representation, with first Black Bachelorette Rachel Lindsay having publicly suggested that the series press the pause button to reevaluate before returning to production, as the team behind the private reality TV franchise hit on how to move forward after its widely doomed interview with Harrison. After escaping, the productionThe bachelorettewas pushed back a week to deal with the fallout, sources say.

ABC’s and Warners’ Friday statement, which came 9 weeks after that, was the first public commitment that the work would be done behind the scenes.The single personfranchise, we are committed to improving the BIPOC representation of our team, including in the ranks of executive producers, ”the joint statement read, in part, responding to renewed criticism of the lack of diversity among decision makers in the hit show.

Harrison having made public his plan of return, the series created by Mike Fleiss does not seem ready to close the door to one of his own. With accommodation The single person and his many spinoffs since 2002, Harrison also serves as a producer.

Emmanuel Acho, who hosted on MondayAfter the final rosespecial final in the absence of Harrison, also said that Harrison is committed to educate himself. “People have to give him the opportunity, the grace, and the time to do the work. And then they need to receive the work that he does.” Uncomfortable conversations with a black man the author told Lindsayin an interview with AdditionalFriday.During a recent appearance on ABC Hello America,Harrison said he had “sought out prominent academics, teachers and religious leaders” since defending Kirkconnell on allegations of racism (she apologized twice before the final).

Despite the controversy that overshadows the mainstream Bachelor season, the off-screen drama has also drawn more attention to the blockbuster franchise. And while ratings for James’ season have declined both among viewers and in the coveted 18-49 demo, the show’s drops are in line with those for broadcast television as a whole. this season. As a fan account@BachelorDatafollowed (in illuminating graphic form), national media coverage of the scandal led to major actors Harrison, James, Kirkconnell and Lindsay to increase their number of social media followers. “I think you can definitely attribute that to the following people to see what will happen next,” said recently Suzana, who manages the account. THR online audience leading to the final.

Lindsay, who at one point was forced to shut down her accounts for online harassment, has continued to lead the way in the dialogue about race-related issues within the franchise. Prior to ABC and Warners’ commitment to do so, she had recently renewed her call for the diversification of executive producers. “You have to have a person of color in the decision room,” she said after the March 9 episode aired an “uncomfortable” conversation between James and his estranged father (James said the narrative continued “dangerous stereotypes and negative portrayals of black fathers. in the media.”)

Acho had teased an illuminating special withAfter the final rose, which was taped last week, and when the special aired on Monday, viewers saw the TV host navigate a tense reunion between James, the first Black Bachelor in 25 seasons, and Kirkconnell. After hinting at some tough off-camera times in the pre-season, James confirmed that he and Kirkconnell who finished the season together have gone their separate ways over the off-camera revelations about his race-insensitive behavior in his past, which have remade area. after the cameras have stopped rolling. The breakup brings The single person its second consecutive division after the show, following Peter Weber’s early 2020 season. In total, only one Bachelor Star Sean Lowe is in a relationship with his winner, while two former stars (Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Jason Mesnick) remain with their finalists.

The Bachelorettes, on the other hand, have a better chance that five of the 17 women will stay with their final pick, including Adams. (Bristowe is in a relationship with another former franchisee.)

New stars Thurston and Young had both become fan favorites. After Thurston made a name for herself with a memorable limo exit stunt at the premiere (she brought a pink vibrator), the sexually positive and savvy social media contestant became a voice of reason amidst a culture of intimidation among the women of the household. , and won praise from viewers by calling this toxicity.

The cast of Young, a former Division 1 basketball player and kindergarten teacher, marks the fourth black head in the longtime franchise, following Lindsay in 2017, Adams in 2020 (as the very first black and Latina star) and James in 2021. The Adams and James castings were the result of a renewed outcry over the franchise’s lack of diversity in the wake of the 2020 National Race National Calculation. These changes led the franchise to hire more producers from colors, to bring in a diversity team as a behind-the-scenes resource, and to debut in historically diverse casts with the 2020 and 2021 cycles.

ThoseBacheloretteandBachelorthe seasons have broken tradition by not selecting leads from the previous round; Crawley and Adams are both from several past seasons (from The single person and Bachelor in Paradise), and James had never appeared in the franchise before putting himself in the shoes of leading men.The naming of the two new Bachelorettes, as unconventional as it is, marks a return to the traditional casting cycle of a recent star. Thurston remains an outlier, however, as she doesn’t come from the last four nominees (only Hannah Brown before she was nominated Bachelorette although it does not end as a finalist).

James’ casting as the first Black Bachelor has been criticized by several stars of the franchise as being a “band-aid”, especially amid the ongoing racist controversy. And some have expressed growing concern that candidates of color will be pressured into ticking a box. In a joint declaration of all the distribution of the current Bachelor season which was made while the show was on air, the women noted that the experiences of BIPOC individuals should not be “exploited or symbolized”.

Going forward, Lindsay has recently put the onus on those applicants who continue to opt for the franchise to become those who demand responsibility and change. “I just don’t think things have been settled the right way and whoever is advocating for change I don’t see how you could be a part of this season because as we saw in [the March 9 episode], there is still a lot of work to be done, ”she recently said of it. Higher Education podcast for The ring. “I don’t want my name to be affiliated [on the new season of The Bachelorette] and I’ve heard that there are several people of color who have stepped down from the show who were out of the cast for this current season. “

It remains to be seen how diverse and representative the seasons to come will be, as a major conversation around the show has focused on the importance of screen time and representation. Despite a cast of 25 BIPOC women on The single person, a majority of the current season has been devoted to the drama surrounding the white contestants, instead of featuring various romance stories.

The bachelorette is a Next Entertainment production in association with Warner Horizon Unscripted Television. Fleiss, Martin Hilton, Nicole Woods, Bennett Graebner, Peter Gust, Tim Warner, Louis Caric and Peter Geist are the executive producers.