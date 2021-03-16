5 reasons why you should take a nap if you don’t have ‘coronasomnia’

By Kristen Rogers | CNN

If you feel like spending a day and dozing off a bit, don’t feel bad on Monday March 15, it’s National Nap Day.

Finding the time to rejuvenate and recuperate in the midst of daily responsibilities can be difficult, but napping has benefits that could help improve your overall health and productivity, meaning there’s no reason to. feel as if you are lazy to indulge in a little bit of your time.

This is if you are not someone who has a hard time with “coronasomniaA term that some have given to the inability to fall asleep or get good quality sleep during the coronavirus pandemic. An occasional nap can be healthy, but a nap longer than 45 minutes can interfere with your circadian rhythm, making it harder to fall asleep later at night.

If you haven’t experienced coronasomnia, here are five reasons why you should get zzz:

We just lost an hour of sleep

If the advancement of the clock for daylight saving time on Sunday has left you considerably tired, you are not alone. This time change actually inspired National Nap Day, which takes place every year the day after the clocks are moved.

In 1999, the late William Anthony, psychologist and professor at Boston University, and his wife, Camille, instituted National Nap Day. Their intention was to overcome American cultural prejudices against napping and raise awareness of the health benefits of catching up on quality sleep.

“We thought it would be a good day to celebrate the importance of the nap because everyone is deprived of an hour longer than usual,” Anthony said in a 2006 BU Today article. “The point is, the majority of Americans are sleep deprived even without daylight saving time.”

As a result of their efforts, some workplaces observed the day with nap breaks. Thanks, William Anthony.

It can charge your brain batteries

A study at NASA on sleepy military pilots and astronauts found that a 40-minute nap improved performance by 34% and alertness by 100%, according to the Sleep foundation, a sleep research and resource site.

Taking a nap can make you more alert for the period after you wake up and perhaps hours of the day. A short nap can also make you feel more relaxed.

You will have less risk of heart problems

Taking a nap once or twice a week might reduce the risk of heart attack or blows, according to a 2019 study published in the journal Heart.

After following more than 3,400 people aged 35 to 75 for just over five years, the researchers found that those who indulged in occasional naps once or twice a week, for five minutes to an hour, were 48 % less likely to have a heart attack, stroke or heart failure than those who didn’t nap at all.

It might even help you get in shape.

2020 study focused on women found most sleep deprived the more women were, the more likely they were to consume added sugar, fatty foods and caffeine.

Lack of quality sleep can lead to overeating, as insufficient sleep is believed to stimulate hunger and suppress hormonal signals that communicate satiety. The results were important because women are at high risk for obesity and trouble sleeping, the researchers said, both of which may be due to high food consumption.

Napping has been shown to improve the overall quality of sleep, even at night.

And boost your creativity

The right side of your brain may feel a mental spark during a nap, research suggested. The right side is the hemisphere most associated with creative tasks, like visualization and thinking, while the left side is more analytical.

Researchers monitoring the brain activity of 15 people found that the right side of their brain actively communicated with itself as well as its left counterpart. The left side of the brain, on the other hand, has remained relatively calm. In one January 2020 study Of 2,214 Chinese adults aged 60 and over, participants who took afternoon naps for five minutes to two hours showed better mental agility than those who did not.

Napping may not guarantee success in all aspects of your life, but it could improve your health and restart your brain. Lie down now.

