Riz Ahmeds’ best actor Oscar nominee reaction inspiring





Ahmed’s nomination is one of seven won by “Sound of Metal” at this year’s Oscars.

2021 Oscar nominations announced on Monday included Ahmed Rice in the Best Actor category. Ahmed is nominated for his role in Sound of metal like Ruben, a metal drummer who quickly loses his hearing, forcing him to relearn how to live his life. Other nominees in this year’s Best Actor category include Steven yeunforThreatening, Gary Oldman for Mank, Anthony hopkins for The fatherand Chadwick boseman for Black stockings Ma RaineysAhmed joined nominee Yeunin who made history as the first actor couple of Asian descent to compete in the Best Actor category that same year. In one series of tweets earlier today, Ahmed expressed his gratitude to the Academy and excited his colleague Sound of metal nominees. He also highlighted the work of the rest of the cast, crew and producers, but reserved special praise for his “mentors in the drumming, detox and deaf communities,” before summarizing why. Sound of metalresonates so strongly with the public in the midst of a pandemic, stressing: “Sound of metal explains how a health crisis can cut you off from your life and loved ones and force you to grow up unexpectedly. In a difficult year for so many people, I hope this story can inspire us to forge new and deeper connections with ourselves and others. ” Image via Amazon Studios RELATED: Riz Ahmed on New ‘Sound of Metal’ Movie and If He Joins ‘Rogue One’ Prequel Series Ahmeds’ nomination is historic for the Oscars, as he is the first Muslim actor to be nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role. Ahmed’s landmark appointment comes shortly after another Muslim actor Mahershala Aliwon the statue for Best Supporting Actor in 2017 and 2019 for his respective performances inMoonlightandGreen book. “If there is a way that people can find each other right now, and can feel inspired and connected on a deeper level, I totally agree,” Ahmed said. Deadline in reaction to this historic appointment. “Whether they see me as the first British Pakistani or the first guy from Wembley, you know, there are so many ways to look at it. But as long as it seems like an opportunity for more people than ever to really connect and feel included. right now it’s a blessing. ” Sound of metal, realized by Darius marder, was nominated for a total of seven Oscars, including Best Picture. Were also nominated Paul Racifor Best Supporting Actor, Editor Mikkel nielsenfor Best Film Editing, Sound Designer Nicolas beckerfor Best Sound, and co-writers Darius and Abraham Marderfor the best original screenplay. Sound of metal can be seen exclusively on Amazon Prime. The 93rd Academy Awards will air live on ABC on April 25. See Ahmed’s tweets onSound of metalOscar recognition below. KEEP READING: The 7 Biggest Snobs & Surprises at This Year’s Oscars Nominations ‘Let the Right One In’ TV series launches Demin Bichir, switches to Showtime The Oscar-nominated actor will play the father of a 12-year-old girl with very unusual envy.

