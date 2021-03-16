American Idol 2021: Utah singer Wyatt Pike hits Hollywood Week





His hearing only lasted a few minutes, but Wyatt Pike wanted the American Idol judges to really get to know him. So he played a song he wrote for his younger sister, Hazel, called Best For You. Towards the end of high school, I began to struggle with some anxiety. These were some things my sister had dealt with in the past, the Park City, Utah singer said in a clip which aired ahead of its Sunday night hearing. Getting into the audition with this song is important to me because I want to show who I am. It’s a story of me and something that I feel, and I want to make them feel. The song brought Pike and his sister closer together. It also impressed Idol judges who Lionel Richie referred to as Park City James Taylor’s Pike, and the singer got his golden ticket to Hollywood. I want more, Luke Bryan said after Pike finished the song, adding that Pike was the exact image of his high school bassist. I think you are totally cool, totally unique, totally in your own world, in your own way, playing your guitar in your style, in your moves. … I’m excited you’re here. While Bryan praised the artistic magic of the 20-year-old singers, he said Pike would probably have to step out of his comfort zone to move forward on the show. Idol judge Lionel Richie also praised Pike for being such a unique artist. You are a fabulous storyteller, he said. Luke was right, you are in your own way. The only person you’re boxing with right now is yourself. Pike has long been interested in making music a career. He was 13 when he had his first gig in a ski lift line at the foot of a ski resort. But by the time he graduated from high school in 2019, he was close to attending business school, the Deseret News reported. At the last minute, Pike ended up dropping out of business school, deciding instead to take a year off and focus on music, a change that ultimately led him to American Idol. So far, Pike is the fourth singer from Utah to appear on American Idol this season. Ammon and Liahona Olayan, a brother-in-law duo from Vineyard, impressed the Idol judges during the second week of hearings that aired last month, according to Deseret News. And Abby LeBaron, a 19-year-old singer from Springville, had a successful audition last week. Additionally, Lizzy OVery, a singer from Ephraim, Utah, whose audition was not broadcast, will also appear on subsequent shows, an Idol representative told Deseret News. OVery, Pike, and the Olayans will all appear in the Hollywood Week premiere that airs March 21.

