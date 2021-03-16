Yaphet Kotto Dead: ‘Homicide: Life on the Street’, ‘Live and Let Die’ and ‘Alien’ actor was 81

The New Yorker received an Emmy name for playing Idi Amin, but passed the role of Lando Calrissian and Jean-Luc Picard.



Yaphet Kotto, the convincing character actor who played Police Lieutenant Al Giardello onHomicide: life on the streets, a space travelerExtraterrestrialand a supervillainin Live and Let Die, is dead. He was 81 years old.

In a Facebook post, Kotto’s wife Tessie Sinahon said the actor died on Monday. “I am saddened and still in shock at the passing of my 24 year old husband Yaphet,” she wrote.

A presence at 6-foot-4 and over 240 pounds in his prime, Kotto was also known for his bizarre Emmy-nominated performance as brutal Ugandan dictator Idi Amin inRaid on Entebbe, a 1976 NBC movie.

In 1969, the Harlem native stepped on Broadway for James Earl Jones inThe great white hope, portraying the boxer based on heavyweight champion Jack Johnson for about eight months in Tony’s award-winning original production.

He was memorable in supporting roles as resistance fighter William Laughlin in Arnold Schwarzenegger’sThe running man (1987) and FBI agent Alonzo Mosely in comedyMidnight race(1988), with Robert De Niro and Charles Grodin.

Kotto also wrote, directed, and starred as a California Highway Patroller who became involved with a biker gang inThe limit(1972) and starred with Harvey Keitel and Richard Pryor in Paul Schrader’sBlue collar(1978), a heist drama about three auto workers who rob their corrupt union.

In his signature role, Kotto looked stunning as Baltimore-raised Alphonse “Gee” Giardello in 122 episodes over seven seasons (1993-2000) of the acclaimed NBC drama.Homicide: life on the streets.

“Yaphet has great credibility, simple strength, quiet passion,”HomicideExecutive producer Barry Levinson once said.

His portrait of the half-black / half-Italian lieutenant reflected his own multicultural background.

While Kotto was in production onExtraterrestrial, Irvin Kershner, who had directedRaid on Entebbe, approached the actor to appear as Lando Calrissian in another film set in space, The Empire Strikes Back.

Kotto, however, turned down the opportunity for what would turn out to beStar warsimmortality (the role, of course, went to Billy Dee Williams), choosing instead to play Prison Commissioner Dickie Coombes opposite Warden Robert Redford inBrubaker(1980).

“I wanted to come back down to Earth”, he mentionned in an interview in 2003. “I was afraid that if I made another space film after makingExtraterrestrial, then I would be typed.

“Once you get one of these HUGE hits, you better have some other HUGE hits to go with it too and be Harrison Ford, because if you don’t, you place yourself immediately out of business. “

He also passed by playing Captain Jean-Luc Picard a role made famous by Patrick Stewart onStar Trek: The Next Generation.

“I should have done this, but I left,” he admitted in 2015. “When you make movies you tend to say no on television. It’s like when you’re in college and someone asks you to go dancing in high school. You say no.”

Yaphet Fredrick Kotto was born on November 15, 1939. His father, Abraham, was a businessman and black Jew from Cameroon, and his mother was a nurse of Panamanian descent. (Yaphet means “beautiful” in Hebrew, and the youngster wore a kippah every day while growing up.)

His parents divorced when he was young, and Kotto was raised by his grandparents in the Bronx while his mother served in the United States Army. After dropping out of high school at 16 and doing odd jobs, Kotto was inspired to keep acting after seeing Marlon Brando work his magic inAt the water’s edge.

“I knew right away that I should learn something about diction and speaking,” he told Roger Ebert in 1972. “I spoke in this very hip Harlem way, so I recorded all of John Cameron Swayze’s news reports and imitated them.

Kotto made his film debut with an uncredited role in the movie Rat Pack4 for Texas(1963), published inNothing but a man(1964) and starred on Broadway in the 1965 musicalZulu and Zayda.

Kotto has also found work on TV shows such asThe great valley,Windfall,The Haut ChaparralandMannixand in the movies, including5 card stud(1968),The Thomas Crown affair(1968),The release of LB Jones(1970) and the hilariousBONE(1972), written and directed by Larry Cohen.

Kotto then played the role of the evil Caribbean diplomat Dr. Kananga, who also poses as New York drug lord Mr. Big inLive and Let Die(1973), starring Roger Moore as James Bond.

The actor said he didn’t mind that hisExtraterrestrialcharacter, Chief Engineer Parker, was killed.

“I wouldn’t want Parker to continue because I would get stuck in the franchise,” he said. “I wanted to be an actor again. And so I chose to come back to it. And that wasn’t bullshit. I think I learned those choices by having a New York stage training. New York is: Don don’t do the same trick twice. “

His film credits also included Bill Cosby’sMan and boy(1971),Across 110th Street(1972), the great peak of blaxploitationTruck turner(1974),Report to the statutory auditor(1975),Friday Foster(1975), The agitation of the monkeys (1976),Defending oneself(1982),The star room(1983),Warning sign(1985),The eye of the tiger(1986) andFreddy’s Dead: The Last Nightmare(1991).

Kotto, who married three times and had six children, claimed to have been a distant relative of Queen Elizabeth II, which inspired the title of his 1997 autobiography,The royalty.