Grammy 2021: The Dozen Best Performances | Culture & Leisure

Grammy 2021: The Dozen Best Performances

1 day ago

Like its award-giving brethren, the 63rd annual Grammy Awards found their way through the pandemic on Sunday evening, March 14.

Although long, for a foul, at three hours and 40 minutes, the ceremony was a smaller affair than usual. A crowded Staples Center has been replaced with an outdoor patio near the Los Angeles Convention Center, where host Trevor Noah presided over a group of masked candidates at socially distant tables. The performances were organized mainly from inside the Palais des Congrès, which created pleasantly intelligent environments.

The overall effect, in fact, was cozy and more intimate than the usual glittering overkill – a sort of garden party whose understated warmth translated into those watching from afar. It was a big night for Beyonce, whose four awards – one with daughter Blue Ivy Carter – another with Megan Thee Stallion – made her best Grammy singer with 28 career trophies. The women, meanwhile, took home all four major awards, with Taylor Swift’s album of the year “Folklore”, Billie Eilish receiving the record of the year for “Everything I Wanted”, HER, Tiara Thomas and Dernst Emile II winning song of the year for socially conscious “I Can’t Breath” and Megan Thee Stallion galloping with Best New Artist.

Mostly, however, it was a night of performances, with nearly two dozen during the broadcast and another eight for the previous premiere ceremony – a combination of live and pre-filmed video. It was a lot to take in, but these are the most memorable dozen of the assault …

Although technically a video, the all-star rendition of Marvin Gaye’s “Mercy Mercy Me” – celebrating his, and the 50th anniversary of the album “What’s Going On” – performed by the Grammy nominees got off to a good start. day in the afternoon. . Detroiters Kierra Sheard and Regina Carter were appropriate inclusions in a roster that included the following winners PJ Morton, Sarah Jarosz and Ledisi.

Burna Boy – winner of the best music album in the world – meanwhile presented the premiere ceremony in his native Nigeria, with a full mix of “Level Up”, “Onyeka” and “Ye”.

The opening segment of the main show took a page from Britain’s “Late Night with Jools Holland”, putting four acts on the same soundstage both to play and to watch each other play. Harry Styles and his band went through “Watermelon Sugar” before pitching it to Billie Eilish, who sang “Everything I Wanted” from the top of a car, and then to Haim, who powered “The Steps”.

The opening trio also watched as Black Pumas performed a sharp version of “Colors” following the Best New Artist award.

Bruno Mars and Anderson.Paak did double duty during the show. Their live debut as Silk Sonic – resembling vintage Delfonics or Stylistics – was an old school gem, and they returned in Little Richard’s honor during the In Memoriam segment with a loaded medley of “Long Tall Sally “and” Good Golly Miss Molly. “

• The In Memoriam section, in fact, was the best ever at the Grammys, with other performances – Lionel Richie saluting Kenny Rogers with ‘Lady’, Brandi Carlile paying homage to John Prine (who won two posthumous Grammys Sunday) with a superb “I remember”. Everything “and Chris Martin of Brittany Howard and Coldplay grateful to Gerry (and pacemakers) Gerry Marsden for his props with” You’ll never walk alone. Eddie Van Halen also had his props – with a recording of him solo while a spotlight shone on one of his guitars on stage. And displaying a full memorial list on the grammy.com The website was a message to viewers not to complain if their favorite artist was not included on the air.



APTOPIX 63rd Annual Grammy Awards

Taylor Swift responds by announcing that she3 is the recipient of the Album of the Year award for “Folklore” at the 63rd Grammy Awards at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Sunday, March 14, 2021. (AP Photo / Chris Pizzello)


Chris Pizzello


Taylor Swift took us “Into the Woods” for a mix of songs from her album “Folklore”, but her performance with collaborators Aaron Dessner and Jack Antonoff more than softened the stilted backdrop.

Dua Lipa further bolstered her top pop status with a tightly staged medley of “Levitating” (with DaBaby) and “Don’t Start Now” – complete with outfit changes and masked dancers – from her nominated album “Future Nostalgia”.

DaBaby also had fun with her portrayal of “Rockstar,” leading a small senior adult choir and joined by Roddy Ricch and Anthony Hamilton.

A country trio of Mickey Guyton, Miranda Lambert and Maren Morris (with John Mayer) shone in their back-to-back segment, Guyton setting the highest bar with a soaring “Black Like Me”.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=41FKLvAeJ8g

BTS made “Dynamite” to death at this point, but its Sunday performance, filmed in Seoul, kept the song fresh with its digital recreation of Los Angeles, culminating with a cheerful finish on the rooftop.

A full list of the 63rd annual Grammy Award winners is available at grammy.com.

