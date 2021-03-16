Mank tops the Oscars to celebrate old Hollywood





LOS ANGELES It’s his tireless work that brings a film to life that has earned production designer Donald Graham Burt an Oscar nomination for Mank, so it’s only fitting that when the names come out he works. I actually missed the whole ad because my day started at 4 am putting together a tray, which I love to do, and then I started getting text messages, ”he said. declared. What would you like to know Mank was nominated for 10 Academy Awards, which is the most for any movie this year

Six other films had six nominations

For the very first time, two women have been nominated in the Best Director category

The Oscars are on Sunday April 25 While the whole world heard the news from Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Joe Jonas, Donald heard it from a different source. My first text was actually from my wife, he said. Major excitement from those close to him this morning about his nomination for Mank, a black and white film about Citizen Kane, but it is not Donalds’ first Oscar nomination. He won the coveted Golden Statue in 2014 for his artistic direction of The Curious Case of Benjamin Button. Mank isn’t his first time working in production design with director David Fincher, either, it’s his sixth. But Donald said this project was special. This is where he made his home for the last 40 years of his life in Los Angeles. It dealt with the beginnings of the film industry of which I have been a part for 40 years. It was also about Los Angeles and I love Los Angeles, I love it as a city, I love it as a place, ”he said. From Glendale Station to the Wilshire Bullocks, the film has been shot all around SoCal. A real local gem. A gem of the awards season, which also won the most Oscar nominations this year with 10. David said there is a fascination with Hollywood, but even take that element out of the movie, it’s the core of the movie. film that touches so many people. There are also messages in the film that resonate with people, about social justice, the internal struggles that we all have as human beings, ”he said. In 20 years, the film will probably still resonate. But now it’s time to celebrate. So what are Donalds big plans? I’m going to work today, he said. Back to work. Spoken like a true Oscar winner.

