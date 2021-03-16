Entertainment
‘Coming 2 America’ a decent sequel to a comedy classic
Coming 2 America is a fairly entertaining sequel to the 1988 comedy classic, Coming to America.
When it works, the film is funny and sweet, but lacks consistency and focus. Sometimes situations seem forced and played out.
While the original certainly isn’t a perfect movie, there are several inspirational and iconic scenes and quotes that are still part of pop culture today. Coming 2 America lacks those moments but has a decent number of laughing scenes.
While Eddie Murphy is the star, his performance is a bit underrated and sometimes gets lost in the shuffle. For me, the supporting actors are the strength of this movie, as well as some well done musical numbers.
Coming 2 America “opens on the 30th wedding anniversary of Zamunda’s Prince Akeem, played of course by Murphy, with Lisa McDowell (Shari Headley), the woman he wooed and fell in love with in The first movie.
He has three daughters but no male heir, which is required by Zamunda’s laws.His eldest daughter, Princess Meeka Joffer (well played by KiKi Layne) hoped to be the heir to the throne and is a smart and capable person. which would be an incredible rule for his country.
After being summoned before his dying father, King Jaffe Joffer (James Earl Jones), Akeem is shocked to discover that he unwittingly fathered an illegitimate son on his travels to find a wife 30 years earlier in Queens, New York. Akeem, along with his trusted friend Semmi, (Arsenio Hall), decides to return to Queens to pick up his son. There are issues, as Akeem could face assassination and war by Nexdoria, Zamunda’s neighboring militaristic nation. Their dictator, General Izzi (Wesley Snipes) prompted Meeka to marry her son, Idi, who is definitely not someone she would want to be with. Izzi has a big grudge since his sister was Akeem’s original arranged bride-to-be. And, as we discover, after 30 years, she still barks like a dog like Akeem asked her to do in the original film.
In short, he recovers his illegitimate son, Lavelle Junson (Jermaine Fowler), from America. He lives in Queens and is struggling to get a real job. Lavelle travels to Zumunda with her mother Mary (Leslie Jones) and is later joined by her uncle Reem (Tracy Morgan.) Lavelle must pass a series of tests, including a dangerous one involving a lion to become the heir.
Izzi is happy to hear about this potential new heir, as he could marry his daughter Bopoto in Lavelle as part of a last-ditch effort to claim Zamunda’s throne.
While you don’t think of Wesley Snipes as the first person you think of as a comedian, he takes all the right notes in his role. He has impeccable comedic timing and brings a dose of energy and humor every time he’s onscreen, knowing how to make people laugh just through his body language and expression. He’s one of the best parts of the movie, Fowler is charming and funny as Akeem’s son, and Morgan has fun times as an uncle. Jones is a hoot and gets some solid laughs with her comedic confidence and wit as Mary. Hall is a blast like Semmi, and works well with Murphy. As in the original film, Murphy and Hall both play a number of different makeup roles, many of them from the original, like the old men in the barbershop.
There are some terrific musical numbers in the movie that are a hoot. I especially enjoyed the performances at King Jaffe Joffer’s funeral, which included Gladys Knight, Salt-N-Pepa and En Vogue, oh, and storytelling by the one and only Morgan Freeman.
Overall, I wouldn’t call Coming 2 America “a total failure or a complete success. It strikes a balance between being a disappointing movie and a fun, entertaining, and satisfying movie. A decent enough time to watch it. is entertaining enough that I recommend it with reservations.
Category B-
The film can now be streamed on Amazon Prime.
Coming 2 America is rated PG-13 for its raw and sexual content, language, and drug content.
Duration: 1 hour 49 minutes.
