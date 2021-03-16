Ayushmann Khurrana is ready to pack his neighbor, Anek, in New Delhi. The film is directed by acclaimed filmmaker Anubhav Sinha and the crew had a blast in Shillong as they wrapped up the film’s northeast schedule.

Ayushmann Khurrana travels to Delhi to wrap Anek from Anubhav Sinha

Ayushmann revealed through his social media that Delhi will be the film’s final show. He wrote: We are ready to travel to Delhi and we will be packing another big movie with Anubhav Sinha. By important, Ayushmann must refer to the subject of this spy thriller which has been kept completely secret. The actor will be in the capital for about two weeks.

Ayushmann also revealed that finalizing the schedule at Shillong was super fun. He posted footage and videos from the closing night with the film crew. Considering the team created a bio-bubble and kept shooting, it was amazing to watch them come undone. We also learned that the finalization of the schedule was emotional and everyone commented on how special it was to shoot this movie in the pandemic.

READ ALSO: Tahira Kashyap celebrates her 20th birthday with Ayushmann Khurrana with a comeback video

Other pages: Anek Box Office Collection

BOLLYWOOD NEWS

Catch Us For Latest Bollywood News, Bollywood New Movies Update, Box Office Collection, New Movie Release, Bollywood News Hindi, Entertainment News, Bollywood News Today and Upcoming Movies 2020 and stay up to date with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.