This actor always has negative reactions to something his character has done





how I Met Your Mother was extremely popular TV series which ran from 2005 to 2014. He gathered a dedicated fan base during his run, and some fans still have strong opinions on the show today. One actor in particular would still face the reaction of viewers to something his character did years ago. HIMYM. (Left to right) Neil Patrick Harris, Alyson Hannigan, Josh Radnor, Cobie Smulder, Jason Segel in 2006 | Gregg DeGuire / WireImage Actor Sarah Chalke still arouses fans’ ire for her role in HIMYM Sarah Chalke appeared on HIMYM during seasons 3 and 4 as Stella Zinman. Stella is a dermatologist who main character Ted Mosby (Josh Radnor) first met to have a tattoo removed. The two start dating and their relationship gets pretty serious. Ted and Stella are even on the verge of getting married, but Stella leaves him just before the wedding to be with her ex-boyfriend. Apparently some fans are still excited about Stella holding Ted at the altar. Chalke revealed in 2020 that she still gets reactions from angry fans about it. I keep getting so mad at myself for leaving Ted at the altar on social media, and sometimes in the street! she said Subway. Stella could also have been the titular mother if the show were to end around this time. However, she has no problem with the way HIMYM proved. People are crazy about the end of the series, she said. I did not know that! I thought the ending was great. Sarah Chalke was originally scheduled to appear for an episode Sarah Chalke and Josh Radnor Behind the Scenes of ‘How I Met Your Mother’ | Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images RELATED: How I Met Your Mother: When Did The Teds Kids Film Their Ending Scenes? Chalkes’ character has become a big part of HIMYM, but interestingly, she was originally meant to only appear for one episode. I did Scrubs at the time, Chalke explained to Metro. We were supposed to start our next season of Scrubs next week. So I had this week off before I started, so I went to do Stella, and then they said, ‘Can we really extend this and do more? She continued, luckily my boss to Scrubs was very generous to say, “Yes, we can make it work. Well, you just have to plan it creatively. I would like to go to how I Met Your Mother at about 5 a.m. for hair and makeup, then I shot there for about five hours, then drove to Scrubs and shoot there until about midnight. Chalke noted that this busy work schedule affected her sleep, but found it to be a rewarding experience. Sarah Chalke used parts of her Scubs costume on HIMYM Josh Radnor and Sarah Chalke in a photo on ‘How I Met Your Mother’ | Monty Brinton / CBS via Getty Images RELATED: How I Met Your Mother: Alyson Hannigan Wanted Mother To Be One Of Teds’ Girlfriends Chalke played Dr Elliot Reed on Scrubs, which was handy as she was able to reuse parts of her Scrubs suit for HIMYM. They asked me if I could do it and I said, “Does she have a lab coat?” ‘Yes.’ ‘A badge?’ ‘Yes.’ “A stethoscope? ‘Yes.’ ‘I’m in it, she said IGN in 2008. I actually brought mine Scrubs lab coat with me. Chalke added, They covered Dr Reed’s patch with a pocket protector, so I actually had my blanket from the past eight years with me.







