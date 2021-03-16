What will the 2021 Oscars ceremony look like? It becomes clearer

When the Academy responded to the pandemic by pushing back the 93rd Academy Awards by two months to April 25, 2021, Academy CEO Dawn Hudson and President David Rubin hoped enough time for Hollywood to emerge from the pandemic and Wholesale stash – low-budget studio event movies like Steven Spielberg’s “West Side Story” and Denis Villeneuve’s “Dune” in reopened theaters. Well, that didn’t happen.

But the show must go on, and during the Oscar nominations announcement on Monday morning, which featured mostly independent films and streamers, Rubin confirmed two locations in Los Angeles for the upcoming April ceremony, the usual Dolby Theater. in Hollywood and Highland, and historic downtown Union Station. (The New York venues have been spotted, but no reservations have been confirmed.) This suggests that Oscar’s three producers Steven Soderbergh, Stacey Sher and Jesse Collins were paying attention to the opening last January. , who took advantage of spectacular outdoor locations. .

Also on Monday, Rubin sent a note (see below) to Academy members outlining the shape of things to come. As expected, there will be no in-person socializing at the Academy’s annual luncheon, the international pre-Oscar party, the Oscars Night watching parties in London and New York, or the Governors’ Ball afterwards. the show. During the Oscars telecast, like other recent awards shows, the presenters will be live at the venue. And the Oscars also send out invitations to nominees and their guests to attend the event live. That’s all. (Many may choose to stay at home, especially those overseas.)

It’s also not surprising that no one is invited to attend in-person screenings at the Academy for any of the nominated films.

Dear members of the Academy, I join you in congratulating all of our Oscar nominees. We’re now less than two months from an Oscar performance at iconic Los Angeles landmarks, Union Station, and the Dolby Theater. A show that will undoubtedly be unique and memorable! While we were hoping the pandemic would be more in our rearview mirror by April, the health and safety of our members and Oscar nominees is our primary concern, so we have had to make the necessary decisions regarding some of the issues. our events planned for Oscar week. This year, those who attend the awards in person will be nominees, their guests and presenters – with an audience of millions watching and applauding from all over the world. Therefore, we will not be able to run our annual ticket lottery for members. We will also not be hosting in-person events, including nominations screenings, the Oscar nominees luncheon, and beloved Oscar week occasions like the International Feature Film Nominees Cocktail and public programming. short films, documentaries, animated feature films and international feature films. Film and makeup and hair categories. I’m sorry to add that this year’s awards also won’t include a post-Oscar Governors’ Ball celebration or Oscar watch parties in London and New York. In a year marked by so many uncertainties, one thing is indisputable: we have enlisted the ideal trio of producers – Jesse Collins, Stacey Sher and Steven Soderbergh – to put on an Oscar show like no other, to honor extraordinary films, memorable performances and cinematographic achievements of the past year. We appreciate your support and understanding as we all look forward to an exciting show on April 25th. Best wishes, David Rubin

President of the Academy

Many in the industry are eagerly awaiting what Soderbergh, Sher, and Collins have in store for the Oscar show. They have the opportunity to do something new, to shake things up in a way that many bored Oscar watchers have been demanding for years. As other awards, from Emmys to Grammys have proven, it’s possible to entertain without all the usual bells and whistles. We also don’t know who the hosts will be. Last year’s show went well without them. But Hollywood may be in the mood to uplift the industry across the globe, to support cinema, theaters, and film beyond the small screen. This is what the Oscars are supposed to be.

