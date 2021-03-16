



Photo: Alberto E. Rodriguez / WireImage On Monday night, the Hollywood Foreign Press Association put its members where they were and pledged to increase the percentage of black members of the HFPA from zero to at least 13% by next year. The announcement follows an open letter from more than a hundred public relations firms released earlier Monday evening, demanding that the organization manifest deep and lasting change to tackle discriminatory behavior, unprofessionalism, ethical irregularities and suspected financial corruption within HFPA. Otherwise, the companies said, they will withdraw access to their customers until a concrete change is made. Over the past decade our industry has faced a seismic toll and has begun to remedy its inability to reflect and honor the diversity of our community, but we have not witnessed any acceptance of responsibility, of the accountability or action of the HFPA, even as a systemic and flagrant inequity. the behavior is allowed to continue, the letter from the company, addressed to senior HFPA officials and published by the Hollywood Journalist, partly bed. To reflect the urgency and necessity of this work, we cannot advocate for our clients to attend HFPA events or talks while we wait for your explicit plans and timeline for transformational change. The Hollywood Foreign Press Association reaffirms our commitment to making the necessary changes within our organization and our industry as a whole, the 87-member organization said in their response, which you can also read in Hollywood Journalist. We also recognize that we should have done more, and sooner. To demonstrate our commitment, the board unanimously approved a plan to increase membership to a minimum of 100 members this year, with a requirement that at least 13% of members be black journalists. HFPA also presented a number of other commitments, including reviewing its member selection process, facilitating bias training for existing members, partnering with advocacy groups to assist reforms and creating a transparent system to hold the organization accountable for its goals, i.e. by making sure they actually fix everything that their Golden Globe hosts, Tina Fey and Amy Poehler, their have torn apart last month.

