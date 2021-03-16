It is said that Emraan Hashmi is roped by the makers of the tiger franchise with Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif. While the last two will reprise their roles and Tiger and Zoya in Tiger 3, Emraan Hashmi is said to play the antagonist marking his first collaboration with the two stars and Yash Raj Films. Being one of the most coveted actors in the industry, Salman Khan is without a doubt one of the favorites of all the celebrities.

Tiger 3 Emraan Hashmi says working with Salman Khan was his dream

Speaking of joining the franchise, Emraan said he would love to work in the franchise and always dreamed of working with Salman Khan. With Tiger 3, he hopes this dream will come true. Conversely, Emraan Hashmi has not yet signed the contract to formalize the news. On the other hand, Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif went through rigorous physical training for their action scenes and worked alongside some of the best international stuntmen.

Directed by Maneesh Sharma, tiger 3 is about to make the franchise bigger and better.

