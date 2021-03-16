Why Steven Yeun (not Yul Brynner) just made Oscar history

When Steven Yeun, an American of Korean descent, was nominated for an Oscar on Monday for his performance in Minari, The Times and others said he made history as America’s first nominee. Asian origin in the category of main players.

Not everyone agreed.

Check the internet and you will find the following listed with Yeun among Asian Oscar winners and Best Actor nominees: Yul Brynner, Topol, Ben Kingsley and Riz Ahmed, another nominee for 2021.

All of these men have ties to Asia in one way or another. But as a continent, Asia is so big that it contains China and more than three-quarters of Russia, in addition to a myriad of smaller countries, including Japan and the Koreas.

Then there is also the South Asian subcontinent, which is home to Bangladesh, Bhutan, India, Maldives, Nepal, Pakistan and Sri Lanka. In addition, there is the disclaimer that the person is of Asian descent.

This is where the confusion lies as to whether Yeun, who is of East Asian descent and raised in the United States, was really the first Asian lead actor nominated.

Brynner, who won the Best Actor Trophy in 1957 for his role in The King and I, was born Yuliy Borisovich Briner in the Far Eastern part of Russia. According to Yul: The Man Who Would Be King, a biography written by his son, Rock Brynner, the actor was half Swiss, half Tatar and born in Vladivostok.

Yul Brynner with his Oscar for Best Actor of 1957 for The King and Me. (John Malmin / Los Angeles Times)

He had a paternal grandfather from Switzerland, a paternal grandmother who would have been the daughter of a Mongolian prince hence the Tatar and a mother who was Russian.

Rock Brynner wrote that at some point his father adopted a policy of public disinformation about his heritage, adding to the confusion with some of these false details appearing even in the Oscar winner’s obituary. Yuls’ father left his mother when the actor was 4 and moved the children to China a few years later, wrote Rock Brynner, so she was almost certainly not a gypsy who died in childbirth, as the ‘obit of 1985.

Additionally, although he immigrated to America in the 1940s, Brynner eventually moved to his grandfather’s home country, Switzerland, and in 1965. renounced his US citizenship after tax disputes with the IRS. So not very Asian, and not really American just a few years after her Oscar victory.

Topol, the Israeli actor who was nominated for Best Actor for Fiddler on the Roof in 1971, is also on an Internet list of Asian Oscar nominees. It turns out that he was born Chaim Topol in Tel Aviv to a father of Russian descent. He was technically descended from people who lived on the Asian continent, albeit Russians. He was never a US citizen.

Kingsley, a four-time nominee for lead actor who won in 1983 for Gandhi, had a Kenyan-born father who was of South Asian (Indian) descent and his mother was English. This combo makes the British actor part Asian, and also very un-American. We move on.

And Riz Ahmed? Like Kingsley, the British actor Sound of Metal also belongs to the non-American category, despite his South Asian (Pakistani) origins. He is, however, the first Muslim candidate for the lead actor.

Meanwhile, Yeun, previously known for playing Glenn Rhee on AMCs The Walking Dead, was born in South Korea, then immigrated with his family to Saskatchewan, Canada and finally to Troy, Michigan, where he grew up. Asian? Check. American? Check.

So there you have it: Steven Yeun is actually the first Asian American actor to be nominated for an Oscar lead actor.

Now is he the first nominee for lead actor to have killed zombies for six seasons before getting an Oscar? You will have to find this one on your own.