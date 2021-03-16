A star of British pop group Girls Aloud has spoken candidly about her devastating battle with breast cancer at the age of 39.

The latest information on Sarah Hardings’ terminal diagnosis comes from an exercise in his book which was published in the Times.

In August 2020, she took to Instagram to tell fans that they had been diagnosed with breast cancer which had now spread to other parts of her body.

I think now is the time to share what is going on. There’s no easy way to say this and in fact, it doesn’t even feel real to write this down, she wrote.

In the exercise, the artist revealed that doctors told him Christmas 2020 would likely be his last.

She spoke not only about cancer, but also about her days as a pop star and the one thing she wishes she could still see.

In December, my doctor told me that next Christmas would probably be my last, she said.

I don’t want an exact prognosis.

I don’t know why anyone would want this.

Harding advises people not to delay exams with their doctor.

She had pushed back having a painful lump checked from the pandemic.

The 39-year-old has heard of other missing exams due to the lockdown, prompting her to share her story.

She wants to express herself as a public figure to encourage people to be checked.

At first I thought it was just a cyst. I had played my guitar a lot and thought the strap had probably irritated an area around my chest, she said.

Girls Aloud performs on stage on the first night of their “Girls Aloud – The Hits Tour 2013” tour. Sarah is in the middle. Credit: Dave j hogan / Getty Images

The pain got so bad that she couldn’t sleep in a bed anymore and was constantly on painkillers. Soon she noticed a bruise.

By staying with her mother throughout the first COVID lockdown – she realized the shed was in denial.

Yes there was a lockdown, yes there was a pandemic, but it was almost like I was using that as an excuse not to face the fact that something was really wrong, did she declared.

Sadly, she was diagnosed with breast cancer – which she later found out had spread to other parts of her body.

In the book exercise, Harding spoke of the amazing nurses who supported her.

The singer also revealed that the shed had undergone a mastectomy, chemotherapy, contracted sepsis and was in an induced coma.

Sarah Harding attends the Batman v. Superman: Dawn Of Justice premiere at Odeon, Leicester Square. Credit: Rune Hellestad – Corbis / Corbis via Getty Images

Harding also explained what the hangar likes to see one last time.

I think what I would really like to do is see everyone all my friends, all together, she said.

One last time. Then I’ll throw a big f *** off party to say thank you and goodbye.

Wouldn’t that be amazing?

Harding rose to fame on Popstars: The Rivals in 2002 where she was voted into the winning group – Girls Aloud.

The girl group was very successful in the UK releasing a number of hits such as Sound of the Underground.

She has also starred in a number of films and won Celebrity Big Brother in 2017.