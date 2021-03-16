10 actors who do their own stunts

Stuntmen need more respect because their job is not easy. Comedians like Melissa McCarthy and Kevin Hart know this because they do their own stunts.

There are plenty of jobs and roles in the film industry for people who aren’t actors – and stunt liners certainly deserve a lot more recognition than they get. Of course, while these professionals can still bring their expertise, some actors and actresses do their own stunts.

From fights to building jumps, some familiar faces see their talent far beyond memorizing lines. In action movies, that’s pretty normal, but it’s time to give the comedians some applause for the stunts they perform on their own, just to make the audience laugh.

ten Ike Barinholtz

Fans know and love Ike Barinholtz for his comedic genius, and recently he has taken on other action-packed roles on the big screen. Barinholtz is an actor who attempts most of his own stunts.

He actually broke his neck while filming a scene for the movie.The pact,where it falls from a large platform. After the serious injury, Barinholtz was fine, but he certainly gave his all to the role.

9 Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher is known for more than just comedy, but fans can’t help but love the laughs she offers in films like Wedding Crashers, The Brothers Grimsby,andLabel,all this, she embarks on her own stunts.

There’s even a pretty famous scene in the dramatic comedy, Now you see mewhere the character of Fisher performs a magic trick in a water tank;she almost drowned while filming it! This versatile actress deserves some kudos.

8 Sacha Baron Cohen

Sacha Baron Cohen is another comedy legend, and is in fact married to the aforementioned Isla Fisher. Although he has starred in so many hilarious films, fans will always know and love this actor for his work on theBoratmovies.

He’s known to have tried some pretty outrageous and dangerous things, all for the fun of it and the grin his fans will get from it. He did everything toBorat,and performed so many wild stunts.

7 Kevin hart

It’s virtually impossible not to laugh at Kevin Hart’s stand-up and flicks. He actually had a lot of fun to other action legends, like Dwayne Johnson, for not doing their own stunts.

Kevin Hart, on the other hand, does most of his stunts. This comic legend gives everything a chance and fans can take advantageJumanjiorWalk alongeven more knowing that Hart was behind a lot of wild moments.

6 Andy Samberg

Fans know and love Andy Samberg for the big and small screen, and it turns out that Samberg did a lot of his own stunts forHot rodin 2007. He has a double, but he tries a good part of the job.

There is certainly speculation that he is throwing his hat in the ring playing Jake Peralta onBrooklyn Nine-Nine,too, but it certainly leaves a lot of care to the pros. However, it’s good enough to know that he gave one of his most recognized films a real shot when it comes to stunts.

5 Melissa McCarthy

Melissa McCarthy really should be hailed as the queen of action and comedy movies, and it turns out she does a lot of her own stunts.She thinks it’s more authentic and frankly more hilarious.

She has a brilliant stunt double, but she brings all she can into her roles to make fans love her even more. OfThe heatatTo spyatBridesmaids,McCarthy showed off his talents by trying out the comedic and wild stunts that come with the roles.

4 Justin theroux

Audience Recognizes Justin Theroux From The TV Series Leftovers and movies likeCharlie’s Angels: full blast andThe girl on the train. He did his own stunts for action comedy, The spy who dumped me, and ended up slashing his head while riding a scooter.

Justin Theroux is brimming with talent, and that even includes attempting dangerous stunts. It all paid off in the end, but he suffered injuries along the way.

3 Michael j fox

Iconic actor Michael J. Fox has been stealing hearts and shining on the big screen for years, and he’s done a lot of his own stunts for his films, including the Back to the futureseries.

In fact, while filming the suspended scene in Part 3, there was a little mistake that nearly cost him his life. Fortunately, he came out without any injuries and continued to entertain in other hilarious movies and shows.

2 Channing tatum

Channing Tatum has lent his expertise to all genres of movies, but it’s hard not to like him21 Jump StreetorThe Kingsman: The Golden Circle.In reality, Jonah Hill and Channing Tatum did most of their own stunts for the comedic action series of21 Jump Streetand22 Jump Street.

There is so much talent to love about Channing Tatum, and it’s even more impressive to know that he’s actually done a lot of stunts that bring fans endless fun and laughs.

1 Mark Wahlberg

Mark Wahlberg definitely dives into drama here and there, but most fans love to laugh alongside him (and generally Will Ferrell). Of Pain and gain atThe other guys, theBoogie Nights you don’t mind doing your own stunts.

He is accepted leave things intense to the true pros, but Wahlberg is definitely giving him a shot in all of his action comedies that fans love to watch. He is a man of many talents.

