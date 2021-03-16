Now reading! Act madly, behave badly













Another round

SF Cinema (Balboa, Vogue; online) The most acclaimed European film of 2020, Thomas Vinterberg’s Alcoholic Tragicomedy has been showing here for the past few months. I’m late to the party and a few drinks behind, but I got there before Another round wins an Oscar nomination for international feature on Monday and St. Patrick’s Day sends people streaming and screaming in parklets on Wednesday. A few hours spent with Mads Mikkelsen and company before the holidays of yesteryear can dissuade a few wise souls from the humiliation and fallout of public drunkenness. Four friends in their forties, intrigued by the wag theory that the optimal blood alcohol level is just above zero, embark on a science experiment that involves drinking from dawn to dusk. All of them are high school teachers, a couple (including Mikkelsen’s character) have families, but mostly they are at that numb stage where routine and responsibility have drowned out potential and promise. We are in Cassavetes territory, although John and his pals Ben Gazzara and Peter Falk never made the Middle Ages particularly fun. Mikkelsen and her cast mates – encouraged by the freedom of Sturla Brandth Grøvlen’s portable camera – epitomize the alluring appeal of letting go. For a while, that is, until culinary breakthroughs turn into blackouts. Mikkelsen is adept at playing an Everyman, which in itself is a stellar feat for a movie star. Even rarer, it can fit into an overall room without losing its balance or requiring spotlight. If you can’t take your eyes off him, even when he’s sharing the screen, it’s because it’s so much fun to watch the pleasure he takes in playing. The father

Embarcadero Center Cinema (in person!) Sir Anthony Hopkins, like so many British stage and screen lions before him, has a knack for capturing our attention no matter what the material, the setting, or who is in front of him. The beauty of its representation in The father, as an aging figure with a powerful personality, power and intellect named Anthony, is his complete avoidance of tics and tricks. As his memory fades and tricks on him, Anthony’s impulse is to stay in control through some sort of mannered performance. Sir Anthony’s outburst shows the scared and angry man behind the facade. Florian Zeller’s screen adaptation doesn’t open up her acclaimed room beyond the confines of well-appointed apartments, but it hardly needs it when Hopkins and Olivia Colman (as a devoted but conflicted girl Anthony) carry the ball (with one-off support from Mark Gattis, Imogen Poots and Rufus Sewell). That said, Zeller cleverly uses cinematic techniques such as jumping and off-camera sound to emphasize the time-shifted nature of Anthony’s declining mental faculties (as opposed to a linear worsening of his memory) – which in a way unusual, provide plot twists, turns and revelations. The father is focused, loaded work that doesn’t turn emotional taps the same way other films in the burgeoning “old-timers at a crossroads” genre do. It is not about loss and grief, but the battle and the hurt. Hopkins and Colman make no compromises in what is a ruthless and unexpected film.

