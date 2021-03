Watch Stunning One Shot Drone Video Bowling Over Hollywood In 87 Seconds

A breakneck speed visit to a Minneapolis bowling alley has seen millions of people watch and even Hollywood in awe of the pilot’s skillful skills.

The 87-second video, produced by Sky Candy Studios, begins over Bryant Lake Bowl before walking through the door, making several turns around the lanes and flying behind the pin-securing machines before crossing the hall. maintenance and even between a bowler. legs.

Several Hollywood A-list techs hailed the video as “breathtaking,” and the YouTube post quickly racked up over a million views.

Farrah Donovan, a bartender at the Bryant Lake Bowl, told local news that “everyone’s doubting it. I can guarantee this is 100% real. I was here.” Director Anthony Jaska said it wasn’t a commercial shoot, but rather a way to showcase the amazing capabilities of first-person drone (FPV) footage. The pilot was Jay Byrd Christiansen, who pulled off 15 out of 15 takes, without crashing the drone once, even in tight spaces, like between the legs of someone polishing a bullet in a nod to John’s character. Turturro in The Big Lebowski. AFTER: Watch 600 drones recreate Van Goghs famous paintings in the dazzling starry night show “We probably did 10 takes with the camera on,” Christensen said. KARE11. “The first ones, the timing was far and we were getting to a certain game and the bowler wouldn’t be there, or maybe the drone was a little out of position…” The final shoot was done in one take, remained unreleased, and did not use CGI. The only changes of any kind were the voice acting of the bowling actors, again a nod to the most famous bowling movie of all time where can a bowler hear say, “Mark it 8?” , man. “ CHECK: Giant corn crop planted in the shape of a sea turtle created using GPS LOOK Sky Candy Studios could now have a great financial interest in the skills of its pilots and producers, as guardians of the galaxy Director James Gunn tweeted Tuesday: Oh my gosh that drone shot is awesome, ”and later“ I want them to come with us to London later this year when we shoot Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. “ We’ll be sure to let you know where the Sky Candy team is heading next. (LOOK the awesome video below.) SHARE Slick Drone skills with your friends on social networks …







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos