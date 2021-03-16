Another cycle date confirmed as UK-Ireland release schedule takes shape | News





Two-time Oscar nominee by Studiocanals Another round has confirmed its new UK-Ireland release date on June 25, 2021. The Danish film, nominated for an Academy Award for Best Director for Thomas Vinterberg and International Feature Film, was originally due to be released in the territory on November 27. That date was delayed and the film was pulled from the release schedule in early November when the UK and Ireland entered a second coronavirus lockdown. Another round had been scheduled for the Competition premiere at Cannes 2020, before the event’s cancellation; it received the title of the Cannes Official Selection and had its world premiere in Toronto in September 2020. It has four 2021 Baftas nominations, Best Director, Best Actor for Mads Mikkelsen, Best Non-English Film, and Original Screenplay for Vinterberg and Tobias Lindholm. The Baftas will take place over two days on April 10 and 11; with the Oscars on April 26. The calendar is taking shape Distributors in the UK and Ireland are starting to fill the release schedule ahead of theaters reopening (May 17 in England; no dates confirmed for Wales, Scotland, Northern Ireland or Ireland, with the next Irish governments update on Tuesday March 16). Another Oscar title, six-time nominee Darius Marders Metal sound, will be the first to be released on May 17 via Vertigo Releasing. The drama, about a heavy metal drummer who suffers from sudden hearing loss, hopes to capitalize on audiences eager to return to the big screen after a five-month absence. First weekend for cinemas in England, new films set to include Sonys Peter Rabbit 2: The Fugue (one of the first studio films to change dates due to Covid, returning in March 2020); Disney adventure comedy Free Guy with Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer; Lionsgates Spiral, the latest dated Saw franchise; and Billie Pipers makes his directorial debut Rare beasts. The following weekend should see the origin story of the Disney villains Cruella and Kelly Reichardts favorite indie First cow. On the way to June, A Quiet Place, Part II is another film long delayed in hopes of making it past the release threshold, via Paramount on June 4. Lionsgates The father, also a six-time Oscar nominee, including Best Picture, Best Actor, and Best Supporting Actress, landed the following week on June 11. Competition for Another round June 25 will include the Lin-Manuel Mirandas Warner Bros musical In the heights, and the sequel to the Sonys blockbuster Venom: May the Carnage Be, as well as award-winning Cathy Bradys Fires.

