Former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez end up in Dominican Republic, reports show

New York Post reports former New York Yankees star Alex rodriguez and actress / singer Jennifer lopez seem to be back together. According to Page six, Rodriguez jumped on a plane to visit Lopez in the Dominican Republic. … Happy Monday. New week. New day. Forward. Up there posted in an Instagram story showing the ocean and tagging Lopez … (who is) in the Dominican Republic for the set of his new movie, Shotgun Wedding.

TMZ Reports Now, A-Rods has been said to be heading to DR every few weeks while Jens is filming there – so this current trip could have been planned from the start. Still, the fact that he was executed with that … is a sign that they might settle everything, after all.

TMZ Also reports that the breakup came as a total shock to their children – and it’s one of the main reasons couples are currently reuniting in the Dominican Republic to try and make things right.

Friday the New York Post reported that the power pair had canceled their engagement.

But Saturday, TMZ Ditched that nugget: Reports of their disappearance as a couple have been greatly exaggerated – well, maybe just exaggerated – because they say they’re still fighting to stay together … TMZ has learned. … JLo and A-Rod tell TMZ all reports are inaccurate. We are working on some things. They were also told that what they were working on had nothing to do with a third party.

On top of that, TMZ met Rodriguez on Saturday and asked him if he and Lopez, who had been engaged since 2019, were still working on their relationship. His answer: a helping hand.

TMZ also asked Rodriguez about his relationship status and said I’m not single, waving a finger to underline.

Adding to the confusion, the New York Post reported on Saturday that Lopez and Rodriguez may have suspended their breakup given the enormity of their financial entanglements. One source exclusively told Page Six on Friday that an army of lawyers and business leaders looked into the details of J-Rods’ joint ventures and real estate portfolio last week.

There have been frantic meetings at A.Rod Corp in recent days on how to divide their assets, the source said. Jennifer and Alex were in business together on numerous commercial projects and real estate transactions. But a separate source says: Everyone who works on the business side for the couple mostly says: Thank goodness they didn’t buy the Mets.

In November, Rodriguez and Lopez watched the billionaire hedge fund manager Steven cohen at the top of their bid to buy the New York Mets. Despite the setback, the couple seemed happy in January, when Rodriguez attended President Joe Biden’s inauguration, which Lopez performed ahead of the swearing-in ceremony in Washington, DC.

Last month Rodriguez and Lopez were spotted together at Super Bowl LV in Tampa, Florida.

Rodriguez is expected to resume his broadcasting career next month as an analyst for ESPN Sunday Night Baseball (he signed again with the world leader in January). He will join Matt Vasgersian and Buster Olney for opening day between the Mets and Washington Nationals on April 1, followed by the Sunday Night Baseball season debut on April 4 when the Los Angeles Angels host the Chicago White Sox.

Rodriguez is also a studio analyst for FOX Sports and will make his first appearance on the National Baseball Hall of Fame poll later this year. Rodriguez retired in 2016 with 696 career homers, fourth best ever, behind Barry bonds (762), Hank aaron (755) and Baby Ruth (714). But Rodriguez’s induction isn’t a sure thing after missing the 2014 season while serving a suspension for using performance-enhancing drugs.

