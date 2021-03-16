“Raya and the Last Dragon”, “Soul” review – Marquette Wire

“Raya and the Last Dragon” was another hit in a long line of Disney films after that has been freed March 5 at Disney + for those with a premium membership.

Directed by Carlos Lpez Estrada and Don Hall, “Raya and the Last Dragon” is an animated feature film celebrating the culture of Southeast Asia. The protagonist of the film is Disney’s first Southeast Asian princess named Raya, who lives in a fictional land called Kumandra.

Its people are divided into warring tribes as a result of a power struggle over the orb, a magical gift from the now extinct dragons that protects humanity from the Druun, the evil spirits that petrify humans.

But when the orb shatters in a struggle for power, the Druun reappear and threaten humanity again. In an effort to protect her people and restore peace, Raya and her band of unlikely allies set out in search of the Last Dragon, which turns out not to be at all what she expected.

The film has garnered a lot of attention and currently has a 94% on rotten tomatoes.

This past Christmas, reDisney’s Pixar also released “Soul” for Disney +, which was highly anticipated and did not disappoint, receiving a 95% on rotten tomatoes. The film follows the life of Joe Gardner (Jamie Foxx), a college band teacher whose passion is to play jazz and whose ultimate goal is to be a musician.

However, the film sparked some controversy. Along with Disney’s “The Princess and the Frog” and Blue Sky’s “Spies in Disguise”, this is his studio’s first animation featuring a black character, and that character doesn’t stay human throughout the film. Some argue that this trend suggests broader issues regarding race as it constantly dehumanizes blacks.

Disney Pixar’s “Soul” was also somewhat controversial in terms of being too adult-oriented. This is largely the case because it addresses a variety of issues that may not be related to children, such as identity crises and career disappointment.

Disney and Pixar are known for making films that include elements that appeal to both children and adults, such as “Up” and “Inside Out”. But “Soul”, while it included some humorous elements that children may find comical, was almost entirely geared towards adults.

Soul centered on Joe’s unexpected death, reappearing as a soul in a state of the afterlife, and he slowly realizes that his life has been somewhat meaningless until then. He realized that he had really accomplished nothing other than brief moments of musical creation.that stand out in his life.

While the message of following your dreams at all times in your life was clear, it is a message that would primarily appeal to adults who feel stuck in a career that was never really their dream job and that encourages them. theirto start following their dreams. The message to follow your dreams is powerful and can be appliedto children and adults, but it has become more adult-oriented.

The impact that Disney and Pixar films like these can have does not go unnoticed. They shape children who watch movies into who they are as adults, giving them ideals and tools to use in their daily lives.This is why the entertainment produced by these studios is so important around the world.

I think of myself watching “Up” and “Ratatouille” grow up and be truly inspired by the themes and messages, even at such a young age. I mean, if a rat can be a world famous chef, then why can’t I just make a pot of spaghetti and imagine cooking for a well-respected food critic in my own kitchen?

That’s why, I think, people are so captivated by the movies; They bring out the child in all of us and inspire us to achieve our dreams when we are too busy with work and other things that dominate our lives. sometimes, we forget that we are human beings and there are other meaningful ways to spend our life, besides study and work.

“Raya and the Last Dragon” and “Soul” both prove that Disney has a lot more to produce, which is great news for the world, especially in these troubled times.

This story was written by Tommy Shaffer. He can be reached at [email protected]