Will Libraries Remove Dr. Seuss Books?





Wood District Public Library Director Michael Penrod says they aren’t removing offensive books from the shelves, but instead hope to use them as learning tools.

BOWLING GREEN, Ohio There is a nationwide discussion surrounding Dr. Seuss’ books, after the company that preserves and protects the legacy of famous children’s authors announced it would stop producing six of its books due to racist undertones. But at least one local library has no plans to remove titles from their shelves and will keep them instead so they can be used as learning tools. “We don’t just take things off the shelf because they may be offensive,” said Michael Penrod, director of the Wood District Public Library. Dr Seuss’ six books – including And to Think That I Saw It on Mulberry Street and If I Ran the Zoo – will no longer be published due to racial representations, Dr Seuss Enterprises said in early March. RELATED: 6 Books, Nix Pounds: Dr Seuss Work Interrupted For Racist And Callous Pictures But Penrod says there is an important distinction between what the company decided to do and censorship. “It’s a free and independent company and domain that chooses not to publish it anymore. It would only be censorship if the government took it off the shelves. Penrod says his district owns three of the six books in question and that he will review them. But library staff are always available to suggest alternatives. RELATED: Dr. Seuss’ Books Fill Amazon’s Best Selling List After 6 Titles Shut Down At least one parent WTOL 11 spoke to who did not want to be identified said that while she understands the concerns and the message the publisher is trying to send, she believes they should have instead add context notes to controversial pages, so that to make it a good learning time for parents and their children. Before I became a librarian, I was major in history, said Penrod. So I think it’s very important to have this value to come back to and come back to. This is what happened before and we learned from it so that we don’t go back and make those mistakes. Penrod says he looks forward to the opportunity to teach his own son what is right, and to quote Dr. Seuss, the more you read, the more you will know.

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos