WWE RAW: Asuka returns from injury and teases return to old-school character NXT





Asuka made her highly anticipated injury comeback on RAW facing the woman who injured her, Shayna Baszler. The Empress of Tomorrow, however, looked different, looking like a past version of herself. The Japanese star suffered a concussion and had a tooth knocked out after Baszler accidentally kicked her in the face a few weeks ago. The current RAW Women’s Champion had her own comeback on Baszler, pinning The Queen of Spades. Asuka’s attitude in the match resembled that of her former character in NXT – it will be interesting to see how she is now used with WrestleMania. After the match, Shayna attempted to ambush tomorrow’s Empress, but Asuka fired back angrily, stopping Baszler and attempting to brake her in an exposed turnbuckle. Her act of retribution for what Shayna did to her a few weeks ago was stopped by the referee, with RAW’s commentary team emphasizing this “new version” of the Red Mark Women’s Champion. However, this returning Asuka is similar to that of her NXT character, with some much-needed aggression. This change will help her massively, given that in recent months she has been criticized by the WWE Universe for not being used to her potential. Over the past few weeks, many members of the RAW Women’s Division have made it clear that they want to face The Empress of Tomorrow at WrestleMania this year. The “biggest” name to call the RAW Women’s Champion is former defending champion Charlotte Flair. The pair have had exceptional matches in the past and another at the Show of Shows could very well be on the cards. Another superstar who seems a more interesting choice who has indicated that she wants a match with Asuka, is Peyton Royce. The Australian, like The Empress of Tomorrow, has seen her recent television booking criticized. Royce delivered an emotional and passionate promo on RAW Talk last week that wowed many viewers. With this new attitude found, do you think Asuka will have another impressive race? or will his time as a champion come ‘Mania?

