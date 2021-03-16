Black Sabbath Founding Drummer Bill Ward “Would Love” to Make New Album With Original Line-Up





Bill Ward, the founding drummer of Black Sabbath, says he “isn’t done” with the band’s legacy, and that he “would love” to make a new album with the band’s original line-up. Ward left the iconic Birmingham band in 2012, just ahead of their most recent studio album, 2013’s ’13’. Ozzy Osbourne later said Ward was physically unable to perform on the album and subsequent tour, although at the time the drummer cited contractual issues. In a new interview with Eddie Trunk on SiriusXM, Ward has declared his desire to reunite with his bandmates for a new studio album. “I’m not done with the Black Sabbath legacy,” Ward said. “I do not have summerFinished. I wasmade done, but I’m not done. So the others could be done, but I’m not. But being realistic about that, when it comes to touring with Black Sabbath, I don’t have the chops, and I don’t have the ability to lead a band like this on stage. I have to be 60 years old to be able to do this. “ Nowadays #TrunkNation with @billwarddrums . Replays 10: 30P ET tonight @siriusxmvolume 106 or at any time on the @SIRIUSXM app. Thank you to all of my guests during the Sabbath week! Amazing to have had 3 of the 4 original members and @ VinnyAppice1 . Everything about the app now! pic.twitter.com/U9sMt6AWhm – Eddie Trunk (@EddieTrunk) March 13, 2021 He added, “I would love to do a studio album with Sabbath, with all of the original members. I’m just saying I’m just floating this over there. I haven’t told anyone about this or anything else. But I haven’t finished. “So the other three could be finished, and I respect that, but no, I haven’t finished. I think as long as we all exist and we still breathe air, I think we have all the possibilities to make great music together. In 2019, Ozzy Osbourne admitted he wished Black Sabbath had been able to end his recent farewell tour with founding drummer Ward. “I didn’t like the fact that Bill Ward wasn’t there to begin with,” Osbourne said. “People told me, but it wasn’t me, honestly. We didn’t have time to hang around, we had to go, but I’m sorry it didn’t work out with Bill.







