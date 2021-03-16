Billie Piper Reflects on ‘Healing Time’ with Chris Evans | Entertainment





Billie Piper described her marriage to Chris Evans as a “moment of healing”. The 38-year-old actress – who was in a relationship with the Virgin Radio DJ from 2000 to 2004 – admitted she was “the happiest” during their time together as audiences viewed their party lifestyle as “reckless. “. She told the ‘Changes With Annie Macmanus’ podcast: “Even though our life was completely wild compared to other people’s lives, I felt like I was living out a lot of my college days or something. like that because we spent a lot of time traveling and drinking and meeting people that I wouldn’t have had access to otherwise. “So I became so reclusive before I met him. So, it was like a healing time, even though the world viewed it as a reckless time. It’s just crazy to think that when I was the happiest of my teenage years, everyone thought I was the saddest. Now happy in a relationship with musician Johnny Lloyd since 2016, Billie – who had her first number one single “Because We Want” when she was just 15 – has admitted she still has “fond memories” of her. of his time with Chris. She added: “I have always had very fond memories and a lot of love and warmth (for that time). It was a really important time in my life. Meanwhile, Billie has already reflected on lessons learned in the past, including her past relationship with 5ive singer Ritchie Neville and her Las Vegas marriage to Chris when she was just 18. Although she grew up quickly, the star believes her wild past helped her later in life as she credits being focused as a mom and actress now for getting “a lot” of stuff out of it. his system “at a young age. She admitted, “I got a lot out of my system at a very young age, which allowed me to focus when I became an actress. “There are a lot of reasons to be grateful. I’m not sure if I choose it for my own children, but it taught me a lot and it helped me focus on what I really want to accomplish and not to be seduced by the fame that goes with it. “

