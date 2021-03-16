Karlie Kloss and Emily Ratajkowski add celebrity baby boomers





Emily Ratajkowski and Karlie Kloss.

Image Credit: AP File

There has been a celebrity baby boom recently and the latest arrivals are two models. Karlie Kloss, 28, had her first child with husband Joshua Kushner. Welcome to the world, Kushner, 35, wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of the baby on March 15. Kloss hasn’t spoken much about her pregnancy and hasn’t posted anything about the new arrival on her own social media. Former Victorias Secret Angel first announced she was pregnant in November 2020 after posting a video of her baby belly on Instagram with the caption Hello Baby. Kloss, who is the host of Project Runway, started dating businessman Kushner in 2012 and they tied the knot in 2018. Supermodel Emily Ratajkowski is also a new mom. The 29-year-old welcomed her first child with husband Sebastian Bear-McClard last week. Sylvester Apollo Bear joined us on the land side. Sly arrived on 3/8/21 on the most surreal, beautiful and loving morning of my life, she wrote on Instagram with a photo of her and her little one. Earlier in her pregnancy, the Gone Girl actress said she would not reveal the gender of her baby. When my husband and I tell friends I’m pregnant, their first question after Congratulations is almost always Do you know what you want? Ratajkowski wrote in an essay for Vogue. We like to respond that we will not know the gender until our child is 18 and they will let us know at that time. Ratajkowski surprised everyone in 2018 when she posted on Instagram that she tied the knot with actor and producer Bear-McClard at a court wedding weeks after starting dating.

