What Tony Iommi Learned From The Much Different Producer Rick Rubin





Tony Iommi joked about what he learned from producer Rick Rubin as they worked on Black Sabbath’s latest album, 13. Released in 2013, the record was an attempt to round out the band’s career with a nod to their debut five decades ago. But, like Iommi said Twirl in a recent interview, in order to achieve this goal, Sabbath experimented with some of Rubin’s famous and eccentric behaviors in the studio. When asked if he had learned anything from the producer, the guitarist replied, “Yes, I learned to lay down on the couch with a microphone in my hand and say ‘Next! … It was just different, the way he works. He wanted to find the original sound of the Sabbath. He said, “Do you have your original amps?” I said, “Rick, that was 50 years ago. Do you have amps from 50 years ago? … “I didn’t have them, they exploded. They left a long time ago. I have my own amps now. He said, “No, we need the old stuff. “So I come to the studio, and there are 20 different amps. He says, “These are vintage amps”. I said, “That doesn’t mean they sound good; they’re just old. He said, “Well, let’s try them. I tried them, and I didn’t like any of them. Iommi said it took “a bit of back and forth” until the pair got used to it. And while the resulting album had the “basic” feel that Rubin was looking for, the guitarist wasn’t entirely convinced. “I had done a lot of songs from the last album in my studio at home,” he says. “I thought the sound was better, to be honest. But there was more to it. I put more instruments on it. He just wanted it to be very simple and very basic, which you know was good.







