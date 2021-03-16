Entertainment
Donald Trump Jr. calls ‘the Talk’ hiatus on Piers Morgan debate ‘insane’, defends Sharon Osbourne
Donald Trump Jr. shared his thoughts on CBS “The Talk” making a brief hiatus to investigate the recent heated exchange between Sharon Osbourne and co-host Sheryl Underwood.
On Monday, the show said it would cancel its Monday and Tuesday episodes to deepen the conversation between the two co-hosts after Osbourne defended his friend Piers Morgan, who was accused of racism for not believing the claims by Meghan Markle. in her recent interview with Oprah Winfrey.
Former President Donald Trump’s son responded to a tweet from Morgan on Tuesday, calling the whole situation “crazy.”
“This is getting crazy! Now other shows are on the air because someone who actually knows someone else doesn’t believe they are racist just because someone else has accused them of it without no basis just because he didn’t believe someone else. Got it?!? @piersmorgan, ” Trump Jr. wrote.
SHARON OSBOURNE GOES BACK FOR PIERS MORGAN DEFENSE DURING MEGHAN MARKLE DEBATE
The tweet came in response to one posted by Morgan expressing similar confusion over the network’s decision to put “The Talk” on hiatus.
“So @CBS took The Talk off the air while investigating the @MrsSOsbourne scandal defending me when @sherylunderwood said I was racist for not believing Meghan Markle,” the former “Good Morning Britain” the host wrote. “The REAL scandal is that I am called a racist for refusing to believe a liar.”
Morgan announced he was quitting his job at Britains ITV last week after drastically leaving the set on a show the day before. The British host has been the victim of retaliation for saying on air he did not believe Markles was claiming to have suicidal thoughts while acting as a senior member of the royal family.
Osbourne explained that while she disagreed with Morgan’s opinion, she supported him by voicing it.
After Osbourne made his controversial comments, co-host Sheryl Underwood replied: “As you stand by your friend’s side, it looks like you are giving validation or safe haven to something he said. who is racist. ”
PIERS MORGAN SUPPORTED BY SHARON OSBOURNE AFTER LEAVING THE “ GMB ” SET, EXIT OF THE SHOW: “ I AM WITH YOU ”
“He doesn’t want to understand how Meghan was treated as racism and then says … ‘I don’t see him as racist – I don’t believe what she’s going through’ – it’s that right, that white privilege that makes him racist on himself, “Underwood added.” So if you say ‘I’m with you,’ how do you address people who say you oppose racism? I’m not saying you are. “
After the episode aired, Osbourne apologized on Twitter for his comments and to “anyone of color I have offended and / or anyone who feels confused or disappointed by what I have said”.
She said she was “panicked, felt blind [and] became defensive. “
“There are very few things that hurt my heart more than racism, so feeling associated with it made me spin fast! I’m not perfect, I’m still learning like we are and will continue to learn, to listen and to do better, “said Osbourne. the statement continued.
Shortly after, CBS announced that the show would be on hiatus while it considered its next steps.
“We are committed to creating a diverse, inclusive and respectful workplace,” CBS said in a previous statement to Fox News. “All matters relating to the Wednesday episode of ‘The Talk’ are currently under internal review.”
Jessica Napoli of Fox News contributed to this report.
