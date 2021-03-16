WWE Raw Fallout: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Heats Up, New Day Back on Top | Launderer report

0 out of 5

With Sunday’s Pay-As-You-Go Fastlane barely built and late ticket sales for WrestleMania 37 just around the corner, WWE has to go big. And the March 15 edition of Raw had plenty of moments that felt like the company was pushing the limits on The Road to WrestleMania.

Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre officially made their rematch at The Show of Shows before making their own statements. The Scottish Warrior crushed The Miz in a prolonged one-sided fight while The All Mighty took out Sheamus days before the Irishman and McIntyre clashed at Fastlane.

The New Day won the best game of a night with some standout fights and won the Tag Team Championships from Raw Tag over The Hurt Business. It might not have been the right time, but it paved the way for AJ Styles and Omos to fight against the new title holders.

Asuka showed aggression she hasn’t shown in years, dominating Shayna Baszler in a way that went beyond the game. It was a good sign that Raw had a plan with the women’s division for WrestleMania.

Monday’s show wasn’t very good, however, as Braun Strowman continued to be belittled by Shane McMahon. And Mustafa Ali couldn’t win his first title, and it looks like he could finally break Retribution now.

Overall, Raw was a mixed bag, but it was a show that WWE was striving to sell with moments that set the stage for the future.