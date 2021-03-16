Entertainment
WWE Raw Fallout: Bobby Lashley vs. Drew McIntyre Heats Up, New Day Back on Top | Launderer report
Credit: WWE.com
With Sunday’s Pay-As-You-Go Fastlane barely built and late ticket sales for WrestleMania 37 just around the corner, WWE has to go big. And the March 15 edition of Raw had plenty of moments that felt like the company was pushing the limits on The Road to WrestleMania.
Bobby Lashley and Drew McIntyre officially made their rematch at The Show of Shows before making their own statements. The Scottish Warrior crushed The Miz in a prolonged one-sided fight while The All Mighty took out Sheamus days before the Irishman and McIntyre clashed at Fastlane.
The New Day won the best game of a night with some standout fights and won the Tag Team Championships from Raw Tag over The Hurt Business. It might not have been the right time, but it paved the way for AJ Styles and Omos to fight against the new title holders.
Asuka showed aggression she hasn’t shown in years, dominating Shayna Baszler in a way that went beyond the game. It was a good sign that Raw had a plan with the women’s division for WrestleMania.
Monday’s show wasn’t very good, however, as Braun Strowman continued to be belittled by Shane McMahon. And Mustafa Ali couldn’t win his first title, and it looks like he could finally break Retribution now.
Overall, Raw was a mixed bag, but it was a show that WWE was striving to sell with moments that set the stage for the future.
Bobby Lashley is a really dangerous champion. He and Sheamus had an amazing game to end Monday’s show, and that was on top of watching Drew McIntyre, The Miz, John Morrison, and The Celtic Warrior earlier that night.
McIntyre and Lashley have been Raw’s most dominant forces over the past year, and only TThe Scottish Warrior has the ability to fully challenge the WWE Champion.
WWE could have done a better job of building their match at WrestleMania and stepped back into a corner, but they will rely on talent to bring the show out.
Matches for The Show of Shows are now in quick succession, but Lashley vs McIntyre is the silver match for the Red Mark.
Two dominant forces will face off at Raymond James Stadium April 10-11, but has WWE committed enough to Lashley that he can defeat McIntyre on the biggest stage of all? Is The All Mighty’s reign just another prize for a veteran like The Miz’s victory at Elimination Chamber?
Anything can happen, but WWE needs to engage in the money game. Let Lashley and McIntyre tell their story without any weak distractions along the way.
Braun Strowman demanded a match with Shane McMahon, and the WWE producer agreed.
Shane-O-Mac mocked the monster among the men before sending it across the announcement table with a dipping elbow. He then threw green paint on the former Universal Champion.
This rivalry is the trickiest WrestleMania build WWE is trying to sell. McMahon has always been a sore heel, and his antics in this feud are about the worst of his career. He was already an insufferable villain, but now he’s just playing the schoolyard bully.
Strowman was once one of WWE’s most dominant men, and he can still be that giant anytime. While WWE doesn’t see him as a true World Champion going forward, he is a reliable monster. He’s gone from heel to heel since his loss to “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt at SummerSlam, and the creative team can no longer sell him as a pure bloke.
This story might have made more sense if McMahon presented himself as the face of a dangerous destroyer. Strowman is the best in pure destruction mode. He could tear apart his rival’s cars and smash WWE stages.
Instead, we have a weird hopscotch, paint hazing, and a grown man repeatedly calling another man “stupid” as the ultimate insult. Strowman will win at WrestleMania, but he might not recover from it all.
Xavier Woods and Kofi Kingston just looked more motivated than Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin on Monday night.
After spending time on the shelves, The New Day did their best for the Raw Tag Team Championships game. It paid off as Trouble in Paradise, a springboard nudge and Daybreak sealed the victory for the new champions.
New Day now has an incredible 11 tag team under its belt. It’s an incredible achievement and a showcase of the longevity of a team that has come through so much. Kingston and Woods now join former teammate and intercontinental champion Big E to claim gold ahead of WrestleMania.
However, the timing of this title change was all wrong and only happened because WWE couldn’t find a wide angle for WrestleMania with The Hurt Business. It’s a shame as there were a lot of options with the right booking behind Cedric Alexander and Shelton Benjamin.
After the match, AJ Styles came with Omos to challenge New Day at the Show of Shows. It’s a fascinating contest, but it’s not so special that WWE couldn’t go another way.
The Phenomenal One is a special talent that needed a spotlight at WrestleMania 37, and The New Day couldn’t be left out either. However, everyone involved could have been better organized than the lazy swift reshuffle that took place on Monday.
Asuka returned to the action in a motivated mood. She attacked Shayna Baszler before the bell, and the two brutalized each other once their match started.
The Queen of Spades nearly trapped the Empress of Tomorrow, but Asuka slipped into a pinnacle combination to claim the victory.
Subsequently, the Raw Women’s Champion continued to attack Baszler until the referee had to intervene. The Empress looked like the woman who towered over NXT while the Queen of Spades pushed her like the contender who broke her records in the black and gold brand.
It was an incredible showcase and added new life to Raw’s women’s division. The Red Mark needed this version of Asuka; WWE needed this Asuka. It took a while to come, and she made a quick match with Baszler like so much more.
This will all eventually lead to Asuka vs. Charlotte Flair at WrestleMania, but hopefully this new attitude will make a difference. With the two at their best, The Empress and The Queen can do their best together.
Hopefully, alongside Rhea Ripley’s imminent arrival, Raw can topple their underused women’s division.
Mustafa Ali and Riddle shuffled back and forth in a very energetic USA Championship game, but poor communication from Retribution turned out to be the difference.
T-Bar stepped onto the apron to cause a distraction at the wrong time, costing Ali a rolling victory and allowing the champion to hit Bro Derek to retain the title.
The only thing that could have saved Retribution was for Ali to finally win a WWE Championship. He’s long deserved this blow, and it looks like society is ready to take the chance with him. This will only happen after Retribution ends, however.
This team was a flop from the start when it looked weak compared to the current roster. Even Ali’s arrival as leader didn’t stop WWE from reserving them as jokes. The Hurt Business crushed the group’s momentum, and The New Day finished it off.
So many people involved in Retribution are too good for that angle. T-Bar is one of the best tall men in the business, and Reckoning can be an integral part of the women’s division. Slapjack and Mace showed potential as dangerous threats that didn’t go anywhere under Retribution.
It’s time for everyone involved to go their separate ways. Ali must finally earn gold, and the other members must make their way as stars on a brand that will feel deeper if it uses its talent correctly.
