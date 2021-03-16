‘Killing Eve’ will end with season 4 on AMC / BBC America in 2022

The core cable network is also teaming up with producers Sid Gentle Films to develop potential spinoff based on the series’ supporting characters to continue the award-winning franchise.

Kill Evethe end is in sight.

The previously announced fourth season of the AMC / BBC America drama starring Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer will be the last. Production of the final eight-episode season kicks off this summer in the UK and across Europe for a 2022 premiere on both cable networks. In addition, AMC Networks works closely with Kill Eve producers Sid Gentle Films to develop potential spinoff ideas that will explore the larger world of the show outside of Eve (Oh) and Villanelle (Comer).

Sources note that the decision to wrap up the series after four seasons was based on the show’s creation and had nothing to do with Amazon’s rich overall deal, with original showrunner and executive producer Phoebe Waller-Bridge inked in 2019. The Chip bag the designer has an exclusion clause in her Amazon agreement and remains involved in Kill Eve as executive producer.

“Kill Evehas exploded into popular culture and garnered a dedicated and engaged fan base from its very first episode, ”AMC Networks Originals President Dan McDermott said Tuesday. Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer, and the entire cast, along with our partners at Sid Gentle Films, delivered a one-of-a-kind roller coaster ride that took our breath away. We look forward to what is sure to be an unforgettable final season and to explore potential expansions to this fascinating universe. “

Laura Neal (Sex education) takes over as writer and showrunner for season four. The series has a tradition of soliciting new women to oversee the series as a means of using Kill Eve to help foster the next generation of showrunners. Neal succeeds Suzanne Heathcote (season three), who replaced Emerald Fennell (season two), the latter stepping in for Waller-Bridge (season one).

In its three previous seasons, Kill Eve based onCodename VillanelleLuke Jennings’ novels and funded / distributed by Endeavor Content helped raise Comer as well as Fennell. The latter was nominated for three Oscars on Monday, taking home directing, screenplay and Best Picture honors for Promising young woman. Kill Eve became an immediate awards player when it launched in 2018. Comer and Oh have both been nominated for multiple Emmys, the first winning the award in 2019. The series itself earned two Emmy nominations for Best Drama Series . Oh also won a SAG Award and a Golden Globe for her part.

“Kill Eve has been one of my best experiences and I look forward to re-immersing myself in Eve’s remarkable mind soon, “Oh said. Added Comer:”KillingEvewas the most amazing trip and for which I will be eternally grateful. Thank you to all the fans who have supported us throughout the day and come with us for the ride. While all good things come to an end, it’s not over yet. We aim to make this one unforgettable! “

The news comes as AMC Networks recently expanded its relationship with Sally Woodward Gentle and its Sid Gentle Films, which produces Kill Eve. The network resumed in February Ragdoll, a six-part murderous thriller starring Lucy Hale (Pretty little Liars). “We have been incredibly blessed to work with amazing human beings throughout the life of Kill Eve, said executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. “From the magical Phoebe, to the delectable Emerald, Suzanne and now Laura, led by the superpowers of Sandra, Jodie, Fiona [Shaw] and Kim [Bodnia], and with brilliantly talented directors and crew, no one knew what adventure we were getting into and there is so much more to come. Buckle up your belt! “

Waller-Bridge, Fennell, Heathcote, Neal, Lee Morris, Gina Mingacci, Damon Thomas and Oh are the executive producers.

AMC, meanwhile, began airing the BBC America drama in its second season in 2019. The series was developed by former BBC America star Sarah Barnett, who expanded its reach to include AMC. The move helped expand the audience for Kill Eve. (Barnett left AMC Networks last year.)

With the conclusion of Kill Eve, AMC is now saying goodbye to three of its scripted originals next year. breaking Bad prequel You better call Saul likely won’t be returning for his sixth and final season until next year, when The walking dead the flagship series will end its run with its 11th season at the end of 2022. The three shows were among hundreds of film and television productions delayed by the pandemic. The fourth season of Kill Eve was announced in January 2020, ahead of the spring return of the third season.