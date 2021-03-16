The Celebrity Circle: fans all have the same reaction after Lady Leshurr is crowned winner





March 16, 2021 – 13:10 GMT



Francesca shillcock The celebrity version of the Channel 4 show ended Monday night

The celebrity circle to fight cancer came to its conclusion on Monday night, revealing Lady Leshurr to be the winner. After a week of antics involving a bunch of celebrities trying to pick catfish from the real residents, Lady Leshurr imposed herself by convincing the other participants that she was the rapper Big Narstie. MORE: Gogglebox stars are shocked by this comment from Meghan Markle during Oprah’s interview After the episode aired, many fans took to social media to give their verdict on the Channel 4 show, and many have all had similar viewers that the celebrity version of the popular reality show wasn’t long enough. Loading the player … WATCH: The big celebrity Bake Off for Stand Up to Cancer is back One person wrote: “Celebrity streak has to be longer next time!” As a second said, “This celebrity version has been brilliant. Hope they do a longer run next time. ” Meanwhile, a third echoed this, tweeting, “It’s that moment @ C4TheCircle! Love this series although next time @Channel 4 can the fame be a little longer?” Lady Leshurr competed alongside many other celebrities all hoping to cheat the other contestants by impersonating other famous faces including Denise van Outen, Saffron Barker, Nadia Sawalha and Melvin Odoom. The rapper and former Dancing on Ice contestant took to Twitter to express her joy at being crowned winner. Along with a video of when she won, the rapper wrote in the caption, “I won,” alongside a crying face emoji. MORE: ITV’s Unforgotten Announces Exciting News MORE: The One: Viewers Say Same About Netflix’s New Show I won 😢 #TheCelebrityCircle ⭕️ pic.twitter.com/KKfv0d2oNo – #RIPCARMEN 💔 (@LadyLeshurr) March 15, 2021 Lady Leshurr celebrated her victory on Twitter Many fans flooded the response to congratulate Lady Leshurr. One fan tweeted: “I knew everyone started voting ‘smart’ and he got fired. Really deserved to win !!!!” MORE: Why Is Noel Fielding Missing From The Great Celebrity Bake Off? Another fan wrote: “Congratulations Lesh, I had tears in my eyes when I saw you win. You were my winner from the start and I’m so happy for you because it was so obvious how much it meant to you. You are an icon and a role model ”, while a third said:“ So happy you won my sister !!! “ Fans of The circle won’t have to wait long for their fix as a brand new series of the original format returns to Channel 4 Tuesday night at 9 p.m. ET. Do you like this story? Sign up for our newsletter to receive more stories like this straight to your inbox.







