Entertainment
Nine Inch Nails Trent Reznor Reacts To Double ‘Surreal’ Oscar Nominations
Nine Inch Nails’ Trent Reznor has reacted to the ‘surreal’ Oscar nominations he and Atticus Ross received yesterday (March 15).
Both were nominated for their scores on David FincherMankand Pixar filmSoul. They last won an Oscar in 2011 with their work on Social network, directed by David Fincher.
Respond to nominations in a new interview with Billboard, Reznor said, “It’s surreal and humiliating and incredibly flattering, another thing that doesn’t feel real in a year where everything starts to fall apart. But we are very grateful.
Alexandre Desplat was the last composer to be nominated for two different scores in the same year, in 2015.
“We haven’t had time to fully process what’s going on,” Reznor said of the honor. “When we’re working on a project, kind of like when we settle down to write a song for NIN, we don’t really think about writing something that we really hope to hit the charts.
“We’re just trying to make the best song we can write… we’ll deal with the consequences later.”
Trent Reznor continued, “When we are working on a film, we have put a lot of thought into trying to make the right choice as to which film is offered to us that we should pursue.
“And it comes down to, ‘Who would we like to have an intense relationship with for the next six months to two years and learn from what?’ We try to find camps that look really interesting and that we can learn from and be inspired by.
“Then you step into the world, you dive into it, lose track of time and try to do the best job you can.”
Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross will face Emile Mosseri, Terence Blanchard and James Newton Howard.
Check out the full list of Oscar nominees here.
