Netflix ‘Waffles + Mochi’: Michelle Obama is a star in children’s television

Waffles + Mochi, a food-themed series for kids of all ages that starts airing Tuesday, comes from Barack and Michelle Obamas Higher Ground Productions, one of the first products of a huge lineup of Netflix shows that the former president hopes not to just entertain, but educates, connects and inspires us all.

It’s no surprise to find them here. The White House may be a bully pulpit, but Netflix is ​​what the world is watching; Likewise, it’s no surprise that the streamer wants the world’s most powerful power couple to be in his luxury stable. Both Obamas are pretty media savvy, and television is an instrument they expertly played in unexpected ways: POTUS beat Zach Galifianakis on Between Two Ferns to sell the ACA; FLOTUS demonstrating Mom Dances with Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show.

While Barack podcast with Bruce Springsteen The Renegades: Born in the United States, on Spotify Michelle, as Mrs. Obama, runs a Toy City supermarket, where she oversees a talking shelf (Taleia Gilliam, as Shelfie ) and a talking mop (Diona Elise Burnett, as Steve) and tends to a rooftop garden where she is usually found in the company of an unofficial bee named Busy (Jonathan Kidder). Co-created by Jeremy Konner (Drunk History, of all things) and Erika Thormahlen, on the 2006 indie pilot Whats Cooking with Waffles and Mousemeat, the current series appears to be based, Waffles + Mochi is not formally innovative, like Teletubbies or Wonder Pets, but rather a well-balanced mix of familiar ingredients: whimsical decor, documentary tours to remote locations, real children being real, comedic or calming adults, and puppets.

As for our puppet heroes: Waffles is the child of a yeti and a frozen waffle, a furry thing with waffles for its ears; Mochi (Russ Walko, puppeteer; Piotr Michael, vocals) is a strawberry mochi ball. (No one will try to eat either, except Jack Black, who mistakes Mochi for a dumpling of soup.) A spongy ovoid with eyes and a mouth (sometimes animated), which does not speak that by meows and purrs, Mochi is actually the more expressive of the two, and looks adorable in headphones or with glasses. They come from the land of frozen food, where ice cream never melts and dreams, well, they freeze too.

Bricia Lopez, from Guelaguetza in Los Angeles, does the mole with Netflixs puppet stars Waffles + Mochi. (Netflix)

But they watch Julia Child on TV and yearn for something more, and something more to eat. Luckily, there is no more substantial justification for a truck belonging to Ms. Obamas’ grocery store to get stuck in front of their house one day, and they take refuge in the snowless town over there to meet people. new friends and learn more about unfrozen foods. All of this food is made from food, Waffles says in amazement as they walk into Ms. Obamas’ supermarket. (The focus of the show is mostly ovo-vegetarian, despite a passing mention of the burgers, the meaty aspect of the umami, and an already cooked piece of chicken quickly glimpsed.)

Each episode has a different topic (corn, rice, tomatoes, potatoes, eggs, etc.) and a similar structure. A problem arises, perhaps from the fact that the puppets themselves have poured salt on the chocolate chip cookies, or broken the last jar of pickles in the store, or stripped the shelves of herbs and spices (and the color store), having labeled them as free. After chatting with (or avoiding) Mrs. O, as she is sometimes called, they set off on their flight, speaking MagiCart to learn something or solve a problem. (Their launch comes with the bizarre statement, Listen to Your Veggies and Eat Your Parents, which is also a line to the show’s theme song and working title.)

They are visiting other countries, for real including Italy, Peru and Japan, the budget is on screen to cook alongside celebrity chefs and interview food experts including the food writer of the Times, Lucas Kwan Peterson. (Guelaguetza owner Bricia Lopez and pickler Jessica Wang also represent Los Angeles.) There may be a cartoon, sometimes featuring the Taste Buds (voiced by Kate Berlant and John Early), a sort of oral Inside Out, or a song. And then they come back, report and fix (if necessary) and earn a merit badge. Each episode also has some kind of moral, suggested by the topic, potatoes will tell you something about inner beauty, pickles are about patience, salt sparks conversation about moderation. Everything is going well. Even mistakes are OK, we are told. (A dessert produced by Massimo Botturas Oops! I ditched the lemon pie, demonstrated here.)

Tan France, from Queer Eye, dresses a potato on the Netflix series Waffles + Mochi. (Netflix)

Such programs are greeted with a hint of suspicion of being fed something that is good for you but will taste awful. As first lady, Obama, who broke new ground in 2009 on a new White House vegetable garden, was an advocate for a healthy lifestyle, but nutrition here is only an accessory to explore taste and culture. , history and botany, and learning how ingredients become a dinner, in different ways in different places; Eating well is the bonus that you get for eating well.

There’s also the threat of off-putting army cuteness when it comes to kids’ shows, I’m speaking now as an adult who still doesn’t understand why a kid never liked Barney who wasn’t paid to pretend , but what’s cute here is for the most part pretty authentic. And the more episodes I watched (there are 10 of them), the more I wanted to see the next one. I also learned a few things, including that cilantro is the seed of coriander and that the mochi ice cream treat was invented in Los Angeles (don’t laugh at me for my ignorance; Ms. O wouldn’t. .)

Obama is comfortable in this pastel reality, a child born entertainer. She has a calm teacher, suited to the purpose of the series, and a knack for interacting with sometimes over-excited puppets; she seems interested in what they have to say and natural in her reactions. Some adults will surely look at her just to see her. And Waffles + Mochi offers many of the same pleasures of regular travel and cooking shows with puppets, so a win-win situation.

It’s not just a kids’ show, but what you might call a Cool Kids show. Lyric Lewis plays the store’s baker, named Baker; Guests of Rashida Jones as Cheryl of the Cheese Counter; Baracks’ old interlocutor Zach plays a stockboy and Stranger Things Gaten Matarazzo an electrician; Common helps waffles and mochi find their roots; Tan France dresses a potato to bring out its inner beauty (Are we thinking of the country, because you are an Idaho?). Riki Lindhome and Kate Micucci, also known as Garfunkel and Oates, write the songs, at least one of which is sung by Sia. The chefs include Jos Andrs, Pa Len, Mashama Bailey, Motokichi Yukimura, Preeti Mistry and Samin Nosrat.

And finally, there’s Lionel Ritchie, who shows up for the season finale.

Are you here to give us a sweet jam? asks Mrs. O.

Well, I brought apricot, he replies.

And everyone is dancing.