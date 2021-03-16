Danish director says naming Oscar-nominated Another Round kept him sane after his daughters died





By Hanna Rantala LONDON (Reuters) – Thomas Vinterberg had filmed four days after filming ‘Another Round,’ which earned him an Oscar nomination for Best Director when his daughter Ida, who was set to star in the film, died in a car accident. The Danish director says the nomination, along with another for Best International Feature, honors the memory of 19-year-old Ida. Much of the film, which follows a group of teachers who make a pact to consume a small amount of alcohol each day in the hopes that it will improve the quality of their lives, was shot in the former high school of Ida, with scenes taking place in her classroom. . “All the praise and love this film receives makes sense in a very special way as it honors the memory of my daughter and in that way I feel very grateful,” Vinterberg told Reuters after the announcement. Oscar nominations. “I am on [it] makes her clap her hands somewhere. She would have appreciated that very much. “ A nod for Best Director is recognition rarely given to non-American filmmakers. “Two nominations were a huge surprise to me … we were hoping for the international feature film category and I was very relieved and very happy when it happened. But the other nomination was out of the blue … I’m overwhelmed”. he said. Vinterberg said the idea came when he and his co-writer Tobias Lindholm examined the number of achievements in world history made by drunk people. “We quickly realized that this socially accepted alcoholic beverage that uplifts people, makes people happy, and inspires people to make big decisions, also kills people and destroys families. “We wanted to make a film that explores the full spectrum of alcohol, but more importantly … we wanted to make a film that affirms life instead of just existing.” The director, 51, said he initially believed he wouldn’t be able to complete the film after his daughter’s death, but after consulting with his psychiatrist and family, they agreed to finish it. a reason to get up in the morning. “We agreed that she would have been saddened that this project would have ended and we also agreed that making this movie for her was the only thing that made sense. And I guess it kind of kept me away. of his madness, ”he said. Vinterberg said he was waiting to hear how this year’s ceremony, which will be held on April 25, unfolds. “I hope there will be an Oscar ceremony, some sort of ceremony, whatever ceremony it is, I’ll be there for sure. (Reporting by Hanna Rantala; Editing by Alexandra Hudson)

