Sonic The Hedgehog 2 has officially started production





Director Jeff Fowler reveals production is underway for Sonic the Hedgehog 2, the highly anticipated sequel to last year’s surprise hit.

Production is underway for Sonic the hedgehog 2. The first film released last year and was a surprise success. Earning over $ 300 million worldwide, fans loved Sonic’s design and Jim Carrey’s portrayal of the infamous Dr. Robotnik.Sonic the Hedgehog 2’sthe release date is next April. Anticipation is certainly high for Sonic the hedgehog 2. The first film did a good job establishing the universe of the blue hero. Sonic grew up on a more fantastic planet before being deformed on Earth. So, the major aspect of the story was to establish Sonic’s life on Earth. The other key part of the story was Dr. Robotnik’s descent into Sonic’s greatest enemy. In the end, Robotnik has completed his transformation into the villainous Dr. Eggman, mustache and all. However, the biggest thing the film featured was Tails, opening the door to a larger universe of characters. Everything was set up for a great follow-up.Sonic the hedgehog 2was officially titled last month, with a tune familiar to longtime fans of the games. Keep scrolling to keep reading

Click the button below to start this article in quick view. Related: What To Expect From Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Sonic the hedgehog 2 officially started production. The news comes from Sonic the hedgehog director Jeff fowler, which returns to the presidency of the staging for the sequel. Check out the article below. Apart from the role of Tails, we don’t know anything Sonic the Hedgehog 2’s history. In the past, Fowler has explained why certain elements of the game weren’t included in the first movie. Knuckles and Super Sonic weren’t included, so the focus could be on creating Sonic and Dr. Robotnik. With that out of the way, Fowler will have a golden opportunity to Sonic the hedgehog 2. The appearance of tails is already a big deal, but it will be interesting to see how the sequel expands on the myth. Sonic the hedgehog 2 is in a very unique position after its popular predecessor. As an intro film, it’s hard to find any major flaws with Sonic the hedgehog. The big question is how he will handle Tails as he seeks to expand worldbuilding. Video game movies can still be stigmatized, but another blockbuster Sonic movie can help continue to turn the tide. More, Sonic the hedgehog likely would have done more at the box office without the COVID-19 pandemic. With Sonic the hedgehog 2 in over a year, and arguably with theaters returning to normalcy, everything should be in place for an even greater success than last year’s film. Next: Why Sonic The Hedgehog 2 Can Outperform The Original Source: Jeff fowler James Bond: everything that went wrong with Quantum of Solace

Daniel is a News Writer at Screen Rant. It covers film and television news on a variety of topics. You can also find his work on another Valnet site: TheGamer, where he writes press articles and video game reviews. In the past he has written for ComicBookMovie, Unleash the Fanboy, and 411 Mania. Daniel graduated from Thomas Edison State University with a BA in Communication.







