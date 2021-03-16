Borat 2s Maria Bakalova discovered Oscar Nom in the middle of filming

Borat 2’s Maria Bakalova was shooting a scene with Pedro Pascal when director Judd Apatow stopped a take to tell her she had been nominated for an Oscar.

Maria Bakalova found out about her Oscar nomination for Best Support forNext movie Boratin the middle of shooting a scene. The 24-year-old Bulgarian actress was relatively unknown before playing Borat’s daughter Tutar in last year’s surprise sequel to the 2006 comedy classic.Borat.The challenging role required a lot of high-stakes improvisation that brought with it the possibility of physical danger, whether opposing people who may turn violent, participating in an anti-mask protest during a pandemic, or accepting to be in a hotel room with Rudy Giuliani.

Bakalova caused a stir with the release ofBorat 2, with many critics naming her as the best part of the new movie, and that has translated into the success of awards season so far. The day before yesterday, she had already won victories in numerous circles of film critics, as well as nominations for the Golden Globes and the Screen Actors Guild Awards. (She also shares a Razzie nomination with Giuliani for Worst Screen Combo, a rare case where an anti-Oscar nod was likely welcome). While this strong push is rare for comedic performances, which are often overlooked at awards shows, it made them a virtual lock to be nominated by the Academy. And as the category of Best Supporting Actress is considered one of the hardest to predict this year, there is a very real chance for Bakalova to win.

For the actress herself, however, this process is much more surreal. According to an interview with Variety, Bakalova was filming for Judd Apatow’s COVID comedyThe bubble and chose not to watch the nominations aired. Apatow interrupted a scene between her and Pedro Pascal to tell him:

I can’t believe this is happening. It’s the best of the best of the best day of my life. I was on set because I’m working on an amazing project with Judd Apatow. At the start of the day, Judd asked me: Do you want to be private? Do you want to attend the ceremony? I said, I’m really excited but I don’t want to be greedy. The mere thought of people mentioning my name in the conversation about this huge recognition alongside these inspiring, amazing and awesome actresses has already been enough. So I was like, let’s just do the job! I was touring with Pedro Pascal. We were shooting an interesting scene and Judd walked in and said, You just got your Oscar nomination. I said what?! I think I started to shake and literally lost my mind for a second. Judd Apatow and Pedro Pascal were both very excited.

Elsewhere in the interview, speaking of the infrequent recognition of comedy actors, Bakalova attributes the political message toNext movie Boratand the audience’s need for laughter in a dark year to make the film resonate. She also emphasizes the “discipline” required to film with unsuspecting people, as she and her co-star Sacha Baron Cohen had to nail down the timing of every scene with no possibility of a second take. Baron Cohen’s Borat did not have the same accolade as Tutar (although he was nominated in Best Support forThe Chicago Trial 7), but Bakalova says hernomination is impossible without “her unwavering support and trust in me” and should be seen as shared between them.

Although she claims to have a lot to learn about improvisation, she didn’t show any rust under some pretty intense conditions, and the movie industry continues to celebrate her for it. She’ll have plenty of people supporting her at the Oscars on April 26 – including Pascal, who celebrated her new co-star on Twitter – but it should be the start of a successful film career, which they’ll love. ‘call or not. No word yet on whetherBorat 2winning an Academy Award would, however, restore Borat’s position with Kazakhstan.

