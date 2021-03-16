Chimpanzees show selflessness by gathering around the juice fountain

Have you ever done something for someone else – knowing that your actions would only benefit their and not you? Maybe you opened a door? Or a blood donation? Or volunteered in a hospital emergency room during the pandemic.

This is called a prosocial behaviour. Giving care, group coordination, conflict resolution, sharing – humans engage in these types of behaviors all the time. We’ve learned that that’s a big part of why we’ve been successful as a species.

But a major question remains in science: are we the only species to do this?

[chimpanzee sounds]

As one of our closest relatives, chimps have long been studied for signs of this. Their genetic similarities could help us unravel the evolutionary trajectory of the desire to selflessly help others.

So far, research has provided mixed results on the issue. Studies of these animals in the wild and in captivity seem to lead to different conclusions.

Some studies show that chimpanzees hunt, share food, and comfort each other cooperatively.

But one much-cited study came to a very different conclusion: it said that “chimpanzees are indifferent to the well-being of others.” The study used what is called a “pro-social choice test” – a controlled laboratory experiment where chimpanzees in enclosures had two options: push a button to give themselves food or push the button. to give each other food. and a partner chimpanzee. If they chose the latter, it was seen as prosocial behavior.

In this study, the chimpanzees showed no particular preference for feeding themselves and a friend rather than feeding only on themselves.

Enter new research and a remote juice fountain.

Sarah DeTroy: “We installed a button and a concrete fountain in the outdoor chimpanzee enclosures. The fountain was then connected to a large container of fruit juice outside the enclosure. When an individual presses the button, it releases the juice from the fountain, but since the button and the fountain are about 5 meters apart, the pushing individual cannot drink directly from the fountain and so other chimpanzees are at the fountain when the button is pressed, they, and not the pusher, will be able to drink the juice.

It is Sarah DeTroy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig.

Compared to previous controlled lab experiments, the setup was very naturalistic and DeTroy says the chimps were able to interact with the fountain in their social groups. In this context, they discovered a willingness to act in the interests of others, with chimpanzees ready to activate the fountain without taking advantage of it.

Sarah DeTroy: We found that many chimpanzees were willing to pro-socially provide valuable resources to group members even if they could not benefit from their behavior. And this behavior has also increased over time. We cannot of course know what the chimpanzees’ real reasons and motivations were for pressing the buttons, but the fact that they were willing for two months to repeatedly perform an action for which they had very little control. direct benefits is really fascinating and displays. a great capacity for prosocial behavior.

The degree of this prosocial behavior varied between three different groups of chimpanzees tested. They observed how groups that were more socially tolerant and felt comfortable with group members when they found themselves in competitive situations were more likely to behave in a prosocial manner – especially more towards members. of the group for which they have an existing link, namely kinship.

Sarah De Troy: Our findings that chimpanzees can indeed behave in a prosocial manner and additionally show group deficiencies in their behavior suggest that there is a lot that we do not yet know about their sociality. We might be more similar than we thought, and prosociality might have played a bigger role in shaping chimpanzee social behavior than previously thought. We need more research to better understand the extent of chimpanzee prosociality, which will be able to inform us about the evolutionary past of our own unique human sociality.

Further research may reveal what lies behind their prosocial motivations. But for now, it’s safe to assume that chimps aren’t just – and you’ll forgive the pun – singularize human behavior.

Their research is featured in the journal Scientific progress.