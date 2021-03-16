Entertainment
Chimpanzees show selflessness by gathering around the juice fountain
Have you ever done something for someone else – knowing that your actions would only benefit their and not you? Maybe you opened a door? Or a blood donation? Or volunteered in a hospital emergency room during the pandemic.
This is called a prosocial behaviour. Giving care, group coordination, conflict resolution, sharing – humans engage in these types of behaviors all the time. We’ve learned that that’s a big part of why we’ve been successful as a species.
But a major question remains in science: are we the only species to do this?
[chimpanzee sounds]
As one of our closest relatives, chimps have long been studied for signs of this. Their genetic similarities could help us unravel the evolutionary trajectory of the desire to selflessly help others.
So far, research has provided mixed results on the issue. Studies of these animals in the wild and in captivity seem to lead to different conclusions.
Some studies show that chimpanzees hunt, share food, and comfort each other cooperatively.
But one much-cited study came to a very different conclusion: it said that “chimpanzees are indifferent to the well-being of others.” The study used what is called a “pro-social choice test” – a controlled laboratory experiment where chimpanzees in enclosures had two options: push a button to give themselves food or push the button. to give each other food. and a partner chimpanzee. If they chose the latter, it was seen as prosocial behavior.
In this study, the chimpanzees showed no particular preference for feeding themselves and a friend rather than feeding only on themselves.
Enter new research and a remote juice fountain.
Sarah DeTroy: “We installed a button and a concrete fountain in the outdoor chimpanzee enclosures. The fountain was then connected to a large container of fruit juice outside the enclosure. When an individual presses the button, it releases the juice from the fountain, but since the button and the fountain are about 5 meters apart, the pushing individual cannot drink directly from the fountain and so other chimpanzees are at the fountain when the button is pressed, they, and not the pusher, will be able to drink the juice.
It is Sarah DeTroy from the Max Planck Institute for Evolutionary Anthropology, Leipzig.
Compared to previous controlled lab experiments, the setup was very naturalistic and DeTroy says the chimps were able to interact with the fountain in their social groups. In this context, they discovered a willingness to act in the interests of others, with chimpanzees ready to activate the fountain without taking advantage of it.
Sarah DeTroy: We found that many chimpanzees were willing to pro-socially provide valuable resources to group members even if they could not benefit from their behavior. And this behavior has also increased over time. We cannot of course know what the chimpanzees’ real reasons and motivations were for pressing the buttons, but the fact that they were willing for two months to repeatedly perform an action for which they had very little control. direct benefits is really fascinating and displays. a great capacity for prosocial behavior.
The degree of this prosocial behavior varied between three different groups of chimpanzees tested. They observed how groups that were more socially tolerant and felt comfortable with group members when they found themselves in competitive situations were more likely to behave in a prosocial manner – especially more towards members. of the group for which they have an existing link, namely kinship.
Sarah De Troy: Our findings that chimpanzees can indeed behave in a prosocial manner and additionally show group deficiencies in their behavior suggest that there is a lot that we do not yet know about their sociality. We might be more similar than we thought, and prosociality might have played a bigger role in shaping chimpanzee social behavior than previously thought. We need more research to better understand the extent of chimpanzee prosociality, which will be able to inform us about the evolutionary past of our own unique human sociality.
Further research may reveal what lies behind their prosocial motivations. But for now, it’s safe to assume that chimps aren’t just – and you’ll forgive the pun – singularize human behavior.
Their research is featured in the journal Scientific progress.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]