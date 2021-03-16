Line Of Duty Series Six Looks Like The Beginning Of The End

It is almost impossible to give a proper and thorough review of the first episode of Course of action series six. With secrecy around the BBC’s most popular continuing drama at an all-time high, spoilers list topics reporters are urged not to mention, which essentially represents the entirety of the plot.

It’s probably for the best. Much of the fun that comes with watching Jed Mercurios’ anti-corruption drama lies in the anticipation of the unexpected. And Course of actionS-series openers are usually full of them. Remember DC Georgia Trotman (Jessica Raine) getting kicked out of a window in the second series? Or Sergeant Danny Waldron (Daniel Mays) takes one in the neck in Round 3? You wouldn’t want to know if something like that happened in this episode and I wouldn’t want to tell you.

So you will excuse the ambiguity in my plot description and the vague gestures towards some monumental events that take place that tie this series to the very first series of episodes in a satisfying way. What I will say is this: at first this series threatens to move things forward in a way that cannot be easily undone (writer Jed Mercurio has already led us on garden paths when it comes to l identity of the faceless arc-villain of the series., code name H). It seems the aftermath of past events has caught up with the bent copper industrial complex and the four corrupt police officers at the highest level. and with AC-12. There is a feeling that this story is nearing its end, even as it continues into the seventh series (which has yet to be announced) and beyond. Above all, it is Mercurio who is playing a card that he has held up his sleeve for years. While he probably has several more up his sleeve, in his socks, underwear and elsewhere, he still feels monumental.

As you might expect, Series Six once again follows our favorite Bent Copper Catcher Ted Hastings (Adrian Dunbar), Steve Arnott (Martin Compston) and Kate Fleming (Vicky McClure) as they investigate a potentially corrupt cop. . On this occasion, his Kelly Macdonalds DCI Joanne Davidson.

More than ever, the scars of the past series are very present in AC-12. We’re starting things at least a year after the events of the previous series (the exact duration is unclear). Hastings is still the head of his unit, but his reputation is in tatters. Although his name was cleared in the bribery charges brought against him the last time, he was found guilty of dishonorable conduct in relation to the undercover operation of John Corbetts (Scorsese’s beloved Stephen Graham ). There’s a lot to think you’re lucky you weren’t fired, his boss tells him as he tries to join a meeting he hasn’t been invited to. Better keep your head down, Ted.

Understandably, his relationship with Steve and Kate is strained, Steve peering out the door of the AC-12. Perhaps knowing the dark details of life in Hastings was too much for them. Among the troubling issues revealed during his intense interrogation in the Series Five finale was the fact that he felt such shame after watching pornography (nothing illegal; nothing extreme, he says, so suspect) that he had destroyed his computer and that he had been duped by a bent legal adviser. Gill Biggeloe, who made his way into her bed while framing her like bent copper (her least favorite thing).

Things are only slightly less depressing for Steve, who is nursing a pain reliever addiction that apparently stems from his injury in Series Four, when he was thrown down several stairs by a hooded man. As for Kate … well, I don’t have the right to tell you about it.

Davidson is in the middle of a year-long investigation into the murder of a journalist. As she and her team are on their way, armed to the teeth, to apprehend a suspect for the said murder, she spots a suspicious van hanging out in front of a bookie and makes the bizarre decision to put their seemingly urgent mission on hold, interrupting their convoy. to investigate what she believes to be theft. She turns out to be right: A group of hooded teens walk out of bookies and are soon apprehended, but not before a trigger-happy officer pops one in the chest for refusing to drop his gun. Understandably, this leads Davidsons’ agents to question his intentions, and that’s where I have to stop, in terms of the details of this plot.

As always with this show, nothing is black and white: Davidson is shaping up to be a tough and complex main guest, with Macdonald more than capable of filling the shoes of the good actors who came before her. Its curvature stays in the air and likely will for much of the season. As for the expensive idiosyncratic shows, they are back in force. Fans of Steve and Kate calling each other companion and familiar Hastings catchphrases Hold Your Whist is an immediate classic will be more than happy with what’s on offer in the first episode, even if it hints that a particular story might touch on its end.

Course of action series six is ​​on BBC One Sunday at 9 p.m. ET.

