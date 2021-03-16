Entertainment
A press release for Pete Davidson’s new production company has been deleted
- A press release was issued on Tuesday morning, saying
Pete davidsonis married.
- Update: The press release has since been withdrawn.
- Representatives for Pete Davidson did not respond to Insider’s requests for comment.
Update: The press release has been withdrawn: “We are advised that journalists and other readers should disregard the press release, Pete Davidson is launching a production company named Bodega Cats Presents, posted March 16, 2021 on PR Newswire, because the information in the release can not be verified. “
The original story appears below. Representatives for Davidson did not respond to Insider’s request for comment.
Pete davidson apparently revealed that he is now married. On Tuesday morning, a Press release was published about a production company that the 27-year-old “Saturday Night Live“co-founded star, called Bodega Cats Presents.
The press release named Michelle Davidson as the comedian’s founding partner and co-CEO. Additionally, “Pete and Michelle were childhood friends before creating Bodega Cats Presents and are married.”
Her maiden name was Michelle Mootreddy, and according to his personal website, she grew up in the Bronx neighborhood of New York. Prior to co-founding Bodega Cats Presents with Davidson, Michelle worked in event planning and marketing.
Publicity
Before getting married, Davidson had a high-profile relationship.
He dated Cazzie David, Larry David’s daughter, for two years. In his collection of essays titled “No One Asked This,” David said the “King of Staten Island” star broke up with her in 2018 by text message.
The next day, she learned that Davidson had switched to the singer. Ariana Grande.
Davidson himself broke his silence on David’s revelation for an interview with Claudia Willen from Insider, saying, “I’m really happy for her. It’s been going well, and, you know, we’re cool. I only wish her the best.”
Davidson and Grande apparently met when the Grammy-winning singer performed on “SNL” in 2014. Great animated and performed on the show in March 2016.
Their engagement was revealed in June 2018, a month after dating speculation began. Throughout their whirlwind relationship, Davidson and Grande got dedicated tattoos, posted photos and comments about their relationship on social media, and packed on the PDA at MTV VMA 2018.
In October 2018, the couple ended their engagement and separated. Davidson joked about their relationship on “SNL” and Grande name-dropped the actress on her song “Thank U, Next”.
Davidson went on to have brief relationships with Kate Beckinsale, actress Margaret Qualley, and model Kaia Gerber. A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to Insider’s request for comment.
